New Brunswick residents and visitors to benefit from road improvements in Mispec

SAINT JOHN, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in modern transportation infrastructure is critical to connecting communities, safely and efficiently moving commercial goods to market and people to their destinations, and building a strong economic future for all Canadians.

Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, alongside Gary Crossman, Member of the New Brunswick Legislative Assembly for Hampton, announced an investment towards road improvements at Mispec Beach.

The project will see the replacement of the existing corrugated steel culvert at the Mispec Beach outlet with a marine grade concrete culvert. The existing steel culvert is deteriorating, leaving large gaps where material from the embankment is washing into the culvert.

Once complete, the project will ensure the road remains open and safe for use by residents and tourists alike.

The Government of Canada is investing $300,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Communities Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of New Brunswick will also contribute $300,000.

"We continue to work hard to make sure that roadways across the province safe and convenient to use. Upgrades to this part of Red Head Road will help keep residents, local businesses, and visitors moving safely, and without delays."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Our government is focused on maintaining and upgrading our existing infrastructure. These improvements are important to ensuring this road remains safe for residents of Mispec and visitors to the community. We are pleased to see the provincial and federal governments working together to make these much-needed improvements."

Gary Crossman, Member of the New Brunswick Legislative Assembly for Hampton on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Oliver

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

