|
19.04.2023 16:46:13
New business area CembraPay bundles Buy Now Pay Later and digital payment services
|
Cembra Money Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Market launch
Zurich Cembra launches the new business area CembraPay, bundling its subsidiaries Swissbilling and Byjuno. The launch of the new brand is a further step in the expansion of its strong position and activities in the growing Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) segment.
As part of the implementation of its strategy and the investments in BNPL and embedded digital payment services, and as previously announced, Cembra is combining its subsidiaries Swissbilling and Byjuno into one business area. The new brand CembraPay forms a leading Swiss provider of invoice payment solutions with flexible payment options in the online and offline sectors.
Holger Laubenthal, CEO of Cembra: "The market trend is moving away from traditional financing and towards more flexible payment and financing solutions. BNPL and embedded payment services fit perfectly into our overall strategy and round off our differentiated product portfolio. With the expansion of our BNPL activities under the new brand CembraPay, we are able to offer our clients, partners and merchants an even broader range of payment and financing options, seamlessly integrated into consumers' buying processes. This strengthens our position in the market and lays the foundation for accelerated profitable growth in the BNPL business."
CembraPay offers a wide range of payment solutions that will be continually developed and enhanced by using modern technology. Consumers benefit from being able to pay for their purchases in an easy, flexible and secure way, while merchants, partners and service providers can provide these without risk or extra effort. With its national presence and simultaneous proximity to consumers, CembraPay becomes a strong platform that stands for customer orientation, high reliability, competence and Swissness.
Christian Stolz, CEO of CembraPay, adds: "BNPL has developed very strongly in Switzerland in recent years. Invoice payment solutions are steadily gaining importance and we see further growth potential. CembraPay forms a leading BNPL entity from two companies that complement each other in terms of offering, target customer groups and technology as well as their great expertise. We will use this combined strength to drive new innovative and agile solutions along the altering customer needs and thus help shape the future of modern purchasing. Our goal is to become the preferred partner in Switzerland for modern and convincing invoice payment solutions in online as well as point-of-sale selling."
Website CembraPay
About Cembra
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ about 1,000 people from 42 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A by Standard & Poors and is a constituent of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes as well as in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|20 Bändliweg
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 439 8111
|Internet:
|https://www.cembra.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0225173167
|Valor:
|A1W65V
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1612083
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1612083 19.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cembra Money Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19.04.23
|New business area CembraPay bundles Buy Now Pay Later and digital payment services (EQS Group)
|
19.04.23
|Neuer Geschäftsbereich CembraPay bündelt Buy Now Pay Later und digitale Zahlungsdienstleistungen (EQS Group)
|
15.03.23
|Cembra veröffentlicht die Traktanden der Generalversammlung 2023 und ihren Geschäftsbericht 2022 (EQS Group)
|
15.03.23
|Cembra publishes agenda items for the Annual General Meeting 2023 and its Annual Report 2022 (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|Cembra erzielt starkes Ergebnis, Reingewinn um 5% gesteigert (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|Cembra reports strong full-year results, with net income up 5% (EQS Group)
|
08.12.22
|Veränderung im Verwaltungsrat von Cembra (EQS Group)
|
08.12.22
|Change in the Board of Directors of Cembra (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cembra Money Bank AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cembra Money Bank AG
|84,25
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf Unternehmenszahlen: US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- ATX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.