New business area CembraPay bundles Buy Now Pay Later and digital payment services

Zurich Cembra launches the new business area CembraPay, bundling its subsidiaries Swissbilling and Byjuno. The launch of the new brand is a further step in the expansion of its strong position and activities in the growing Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) segment.

As part of the implementation of its strategy and the investments in BNPL and embedded digital payment services, and as previously announced, Cembra is combining its subsidiaries Swissbilling and Byjuno into one business area. The new brand CembraPay forms a leading Swiss provider of invoice payment solutions with flexible payment options in the online and offline sectors.

Holger Laubenthal, CEO of Cembra: "The market trend is moving away from traditional financing and towards more flexible payment and financing solutions. BNPL and embedded payment services fit perfectly into our overall strategy and round off our differentiated product portfolio. With the expansion of our BNPL activities under the new brand CembraPay, we are able to offer our clients, partners and merchants an even broader range of payment and financing options, seamlessly integrated into consumers' buying processes. This strengthens our position in the market and lays the foundation for accelerated profitable growth in the BNPL business."

CembraPay offers a wide range of payment solutions that will be continually developed and enhanced by using modern technology. Consumers benefit from being able to pay for their purchases in an easy, flexible and secure way, while merchants, partners and service providers can provide these without risk or extra effort. With its national presence and simultaneous proximity to consumers, CembraPay becomes a strong platform that stands for customer orientation, high reliability, competence and Swissness.

Christian Stolz, CEO of CembraPay, adds: "BNPL has developed very strongly in Switzerland in recent years. Invoice payment solutions are steadily gaining importance and we see further growth potential. CembraPay forms a leading BNPL entity from two companies that complement each other in terms of offering, target customer groups and technology as well as their great expertise. We will use this combined strength to drive new innovative and agile solutions along the altering customer needs and thus help shape the future of modern purchasing. Our goal is to become the preferred partner in Switzerland for modern and convincing invoice payment solutions in online as well as point-of-sale selling."

Website CembraPay

www.cembrapay.ch