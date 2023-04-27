27.04.2023 18:59:00

New Cadiz Clean Water Solutions Video Produced by Tandem Stills + Motion

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI/CDZIP) ("Cadiz", the "Company"), a leading provider of clean water solutions, announced today the release of a new short film produced by award-winning visual media company Tandem Stills + Motion focused on the unique and spectacular water resources of the Cadiz Ranch in California's eastern Mojave Desert.  Tandem's breathtaking photography and documentary-style films capturing inspirational stories about our planet have won numerous awards for work in the broadcast television, giant-screen film and digital streaming marketplace.

Cadiz is a water solutions innovator delivering clean, reliable and affordable water to people through a combination of unique assets, innovation, and state-of-the-art conservation. To view the Cadiz - Clean Water Solutions short film, visit the Company's YouTube Channel or www.cadizinc.com

About Cadiz, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a variety of innovative water supply, storage, conveyance and treatment projects. For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com.

 

Cadiz, Inc. Clean Water Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cadiz Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cadiz-clean-water-solutions-video-produced-by-tandem-stills--motion-301809964.html

SOURCE Cadiz, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cadiz IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cadiz IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cadiz Inc Depositary Shs Repr 1-1000th Cum Conv Red Perp Pfd Registered Shs -A- 16,49 0,00% Cadiz Inc Depositary Shs Repr 1-1000th Cum Conv Red Perp Pfd Registered Shs -A-
Cadiz IncShs 3,60 -1,64% Cadiz IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen