New Capital Partners Hires Will Saxton as Principal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Capital Partners (NCP), a private equity firm in Birmingham, Alabama, today announces that it has hired Will Saxton as a Principal of the firm. Saxton most recently served as a Director at Arlington Capital Advisors, a boutique Investment Bank in Birmingham, where he led the Debt Capital Markets Group in originating and executing capital placements in the alternative credit market for middle market sponsor-backed and founder-owned businesses.

Prior to his work at Arlington, Saxton worked in the Financial Sponsors / Leveraged Finance Group at Credit Suisse in New York, where he executed over $30 billion of transactions for Private Equity clients. Prior to CS, Will was a Judge Advocate (JAG) attorney in the United States Marine Corps. Will attended undergrad the University of Tennessee and also holds JD and MBA degrees from the University of Arkansas and University of Virginia, respectively.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Will join our team at New Capital Partners," said James Outland, Managing Partner at NCP. "Will has a strong track record of sourcing, evaluating, and executing deals across a broad industry set, and we look forward to having him continue to do the same for NCP in our chosen sectors and markets," Outland said.

Saxton said, "I am very excited to join the New Capital Partners team. I have known of NCP's presence in the market for many years and have always admired the success they have had as investors and operators. I look forward to working with the entire NCP team to partner with founders, owners, and management teams to build great companies."

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners is a private equity firm comprised of former operators headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. NCP makes investments in niche technology and services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Leveraging their extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by cultivating true partnerships with management teams and focusing on one core goal: Building Great Companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

