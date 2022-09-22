New CASE E Series Excavators Reloaded with Major Evolution in Operator Experience

Upgrades drive greater productivity, operator satisfaction, efficiency and improved total cost of ownership over the life of the machine

Two new size classes, massive new operator interface with new control customizations/configurations, improved engine performance and hydraulics all drive greater performance and operational gains

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment continues turning heads with major rollouts — on the heels of introducing the first-of-its-kind CASE Minotaur™ DL550 compact dozer loader, the manufacturer is completely reloading its entire line of excavators. Today the company introduced seven new models of E Series excavators — including two in new size classes — focused on enhancing the total operator experience in performance and control to deliver even greater productivity, operator satisfaction, and operational efficiency while driving down total cost of ownership over the life of the machine.

These new excavators also represent an enhanced level of hydraulic performance and precision, greater engine power and responsiveness, extended service intervals, and greater connectivity for streamlined fleet management and service. The new offering also includes one of the industry's most expansive offerings of OEM-fit 2D and 3D machine control systems to simplify the adoption and expansion of precision excavation solutions.

"CASE E Series excavators build on the powerful, smooth and responsive controls that CASE is known for, while adding all-new control customizations and configurations to drive that improved operator experience," says Brad Stemper, head of construction equipment product management in North America for CASE. "The E Series is both highly engineered for performance and built on a platform proven to withstand the heavy work and harsh working environments excavators work in every day."

The seven new models for the North American market include:

CASE Excavator Net Horsepower Operating Weight CX140E 102 28,900 pounds CX170E 121 38,400 pounds CX190E 121 41,000 pounds CX220E 162 52,000 pounds CX260E 179 56,909 pounds CX300E 259 67,000 pounds CX365E SR 205 78,600 pounds

The new lineup replaces five key models in the CASE excavator lineup, while also introducing two all-new models: the CX190E and the CX365E SR. Dozer blade and long reach models are also available in select configurations, and certain D Series excavator models will remain in the CASE product offering — next-generation versions of those machines will be introduced later.

"The CX190E is a 41,000-pound machine that fits a very important area of demand for contractors throughout North America, and the CX365E SR represents something that our partners have made clear they want — a minimum swing radius excavator in that 3.5 metric ton or larger class," says Stemper. "The size, power and performance of that machine in a tighter footprint will transform the workflow and productivity on jobsites with space restrictions."

"Between building out a more comprehensive product offering and delivering one of the broadest offerings of 2D and 3D OEM-fit machine control solutions, CASE E Series excavators are built to drive performance and efficiency for excavation businesses of all shapes and sizes."

Putting More Control and Confidence into the Workspace

Enhancing total operator control and experience is about the marriage of the operator environment and the overall performance of the machine — and that all comes together with the operator interface of the machine.

One of the most noticeable enhancements in the cab of the new CASE E Series excavators is the 10-inch LCD display that provides even greater access and visibility to cameras, machine data and controls. This includes the ability to display rear- and sideview cameras at all times while still accessing machine data and controls, ensuring optimal visibility and jobsite awareness. This includes the popular optional CASE Max View™ display for even greater visibility and safer operation that provides 270 degrees of visibility around the machine.

The new display allows for excellent control customization with five configurable buttons that can be set to each operator's most used functions – including, but not limited to fuel consumption, machine information, auxiliary hydraulics and emissions controls. The new Hydraulic Flow Control Balance for the hydraulic system, as well as the new attachment controls, are also controlled through this display.

CASE has also expanded on the operator comfort and ergonomics that were a hallmark of the D Series excavators with a new suspended operator station that locks the seat and console together so that, no matter the size of the operator, they have the same experience in terms of orientation to the armrests and the controls. Both the console and the armrest can now be further adjusted to meet operator preference.

Next-Level Engine and Hydraulic Power

CASE excavators have always been known for smooth and responsive hydraulics thanks to the CASE Intelligent Hydraulic System, but the addition of new FPT Industrial engines throughout the product line, along with new enhancements to the hydraulic systems, provide even greater power and performance.

The FPT Industrial engines offer greater displacement, horsepower and torque than previous models within the CASE lineup1, driving even more power and responsiveness for the operator. Four new work modes (SP for Super Power, P for Power, E for Eco and L for Lifting) are available to be set in a range of up to 10 throttle settings allowing operators to dial in performance to their work, and the new Eco mode drives lower fuel consumption by as much as 18 percent compared to previous CASE excavators2.

The addition of FPT Industrial engines to the CASE lineup brings with it the manufacturer's legacy of innovative emissions solutions that are both maintenance free and drive greater efficiency for the owner/operator. New CASE E Series excavators feature an innovative combination of diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and particulate matter catalyst technologies that further provide greater fuel efficiency, systems reliability and no lifetime after-treatment replacement or mechanical service over time. The system features 13 patents that ensure effective emissions compliance and performance in all working environments.

New hydraulic priority capabilities further allow the operator to set machine performance and responsiveness to their liking. CASE calls this Hydraulic Flow Control Balance, and it allows the operator to set arm in, boom up and swinging flow to their liking. Now the excavator will be even more responsive and efficient directly as it relates to the preferences of the operator.

Attachment use has also been dialed in even further with the ability to adjust hydraulic flows based on specific attachment types through the new display, and to set maximum overflow for each attachment for optimal attachment performance.

Improving Uptime, Responsiveness and Lifetime Owning & Operating Costs

In addition to lifetime service and maintenance advancements — such as extending service intervals on engine oil and fuel filters — CASE has brought these machines even further into the world of collaborative fleet management with the introduction of new connectivity and telematics capabilities across the product line.

CASE accomplishes this through the new SiteConnect Module along with the new SiteManager App (iOS and Android). This app pairs the operator's phone or device to the machine to enable remote analysis. Certified CASE technicians then diagnose the health of each connected machine through various parameter readings and fault codes — and the technician determines whether the issue can be addressed remotely (such as clearing codes or updating software) or if it requires a trip to the machine.

CASE also leverages the SiteConnect Module to further improve telematics data and performance, and the collaboration between equipment owner, dealer and manufacturer. This enhanced connectivity allows the machine owner to share — at their discretion — real-time machine information with the dealer and the CASE Uptime Center in Racine, Wis.

The SiteConnect Module also improves the volume, flow and integration of data to the CASE SiteWatch telematics platform for real-time monitoring, management of maintenance and service intervals, examination of equipment utilization and overall machine record-keeping.

And to show that CASE fully stands behind this new line, each new CASE E Series excavator comes standard with CASE ProCare: a three-year CASE SiteWatch™ telematics subscription, a three-year/3,000-hour full-machine factory warranty, and a three-year/2,000-hour planned maintenance contract. ProCare allows business owners to invest in new equipment while making owning and operating costs predictable for the first three years of lease or ownership.

Easier than Ever to Experience Precision Excavation

CASE has also expanded its OEM-fit 2D, 3D and semi-automatic machine control solutions to an even broader range of models. This ensures that the optimal combination of machine and solution is installed and tested by CASE certified precision field specialists. It also simplifies the acquisition process and allows for the technology to be grouped in with the purchase of the machine — combining the financing or lease approval, rate and payment in a single package. It also gets the owner and operator of that machine up and running with machine control faster.

For more information on the entire lineup of CASE E Series excavators and to see videos and additional information on how this new lineup is evolving the operator experience, visit CaseCE.com/ESeries, or visit your local CASE dealer.

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/.

1 Some exceptions apply; CX140E horsepower is the same, CX300E displacement is not higher

2 Varies by model and application

