New CDC Report Shows Only 1 in 3 American Adults are Cured from Hepatitis C Despite Available Treatments Options

Statement from American Liver Foundation June 30, 2023

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Hepatitis C in America demonstrates an alarming concern that despite available treatment options for the disease, only 1 in 3 American adults have been cured," said Emmanuel Thomas, MD, PhD, Board Chair of American Liver Foundation and an expert in viral hepatitis.

"Hepatitis C, left untreated, can lead to liver cancer and liver failure for the 2 million Americans affected by the disease. Many more are unaware they have the disease as it can lay dormant in the body for decades before a patient may notice any symptoms," stressed Dr. Thomas.

"It is imperative that we educate Americans about the dangers of untreated Hepatitis C, who is at risk, and that a cure is available. We must also reduce barriers to treatment and ensure we are reaching the most neglected patient populations," added Dr. Thomas.

Read the full CDC press release here: https://www.cdc.gov/nchhstp/newsroom/2023/viral-hepatitis-cure-cascade.html

About the American Liver Foundation

The American Liver Foundation is the nation's largest non-profit organization focused solely on promoting liver health and disease prevention. The American Liver Foundation achieves its mission in the fight against liver disease by funding scientific research, education for medical professionals, advocacy, information and support programs for patients and their families as well as public awareness campaigns about liver wellness and disease prevention. The mission of the American Liver Foundation is to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. For more information visit liverfoundation.org or call:1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

