New certification will determine whether a generative AI system is ‘Fairly Trained’

As creators and IP holders argue with generative AI companies over the correct protocol to use data for training generative AI systems, a new non-profit firm, Fairly Trained, is offering certifications to companies who train their generative AI models on “consented” data.“We believe consumers deserve to know which companies think creator consent is important and which don’t. So, we certify AI companies that don’t use any copyrighted work without a license,” the company, dubbed Fairly Trained, said on its homepage.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel