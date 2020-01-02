02.01.2020 03:00:00

New children's book for a struggling mental health decade

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an age of the current mental health crisis, it's a lesson on how to avoid social media pitfalls and a call for community support to embrace acceptance and understanding of the needs of atypical's that are one of the fastest rising demographics within the U.S. educational system. Discover Ethan's Healthy Mind Express train, a new story that represents the Children's First Mental Health Primer. Come aboard to see through amazing brilliantly bright illustrations and hear captivating meaningful rhymes as the young passengers: Rena, Evan, Leah, Jesse, Hannah, Josh, and Max, each who struggle with various mental health challenges, react to one another as they traverse through the social spheres of influence: family, faith, friends, school, community, and tips to avoid the dark web, areas of the Internet that can lead to isolation and/or mistrust. With Ethan's Engine 403 Express guiding the way, the journey takes them safely to their final destination, a world where they are encouraged to keep moving positively forward without looking back because it's not just the train, it's really the track.

"I believe the 2020s will/should be the decade of a mental health reset for individuals, families, as a nation, and globally. Because a mental health tragedy affected our family, I coauthored a new mental health children's book, Ethan's Healthy Mind Express: A Children's First Mental Health Primer," says Erik Bean. Available on Amazon.com at tinyurl.com/mentalhealthtrainbook. ISBN-13: 978-0692036556 For more information visit https://ethanbean.org/press Email: info@ethanbean.org

 

SOURCE Ethan Bean Mental Wellness Foundation

