New children's interactive eBook helps protect kids from falling victim to sexual abuse.

Keeping our children safe from the unthinkable is all our responsibilities.

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning how to navigate childhood dilemmas or instill positive and confident qualities are important life skills best learned early on. Through their new picture book, Teach Me…. Safe Touch. Don't Touch (expertly created with children's voices), Authors Sharon and Kierra Linen, easily teach your child about the right and wrong ways/places to be touched by a predator BEFORE things progress. It contains safe, child friendly illustrations and information in which you can communicate to your precious little one.

Available for download here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GSQK5NN or visit https://www.AddyBee123.com to hear samples.

Interactive eBook available in both English & Spanish

Sadly, millions of children are sexually abused every day by someone they know, love, and trust. Unfortunately, many of these precious, innocent, little ones will never disclose the horrible crimes being committed against them. "Why is this?" you may ask. Here are just a few reasons: The child may be afraid of their abuser, embarrassed, or worst of all, the child may feel as though these acts of violations are normal because they began before he or she could even walk or speak. But with your help, we can protect one child at a time from sexual abuse…. starting with YOURS!

"Child sexual abuse is a significant public health problem and an adverse childhood experience (ACE)." CDC

Other books in the AddyBee123 Collection include, My Place in the Sky, ABC Inspirations, and Billy the Bully. Also available soon, A Day with my Dad.

Authors Sharon & Kierra Linen weave poignant and valuable stories brimming with lessons of self-confidence, self-awareness, inspiration, and positivity. With their AddyBee123 collection, Linen & Linen skillfully broach both subjects that can be difficult discussions and those that spark joy. Families and educators of young children will welcome the invitation for discussion that this vibrant collection brings.

