07.02.2023 10:00:00

New Cisco Innovation Helps Organizations Meet Sustainability Targets

Cisco today announces the Carbon Emissions Insights in Webex Control Hub that deliver actionable insights allowing organizations to meet their sustainability goals. It is the first of its kind to provide scope 2 emissions reporting and recommendations for optimizing energy consumption and usage of Cisco Webex devices in the collaboration industry. This is part of Cisco’s larger sustainability commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and to continue innovating its products with sustainability as a priority.More RSS Feeds: https://newsroom.cisco.com/c/r/newsroom/en/us/rss-feeds.html
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Cisco Systems Inc. "

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cisco Systems Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cisco Systems Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cisco Inc. 44,22 -0,43% Cisco Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 3 500,00 0,39% Cisco Systems Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Mehrheitlich Abgaben in Asien
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit Gewinnen im Mittwochshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost werden am Mittwoch überwiegend Verluste verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen