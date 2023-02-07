|
07.02.2023 10:00:00
New Cisco Innovation Helps Organizations Meet Sustainability Targets
Cisco today announces the Carbon Emissions Insights in Webex Control Hub that deliver actionable insights allowing organizations to meet their sustainability goals. It is the first of its kind to provide scope 2 emissions reporting and recommendations for optimizing energy consumption and usage of Cisco Webex devices in the collaboration industry. This is part of Cisco’s larger sustainability commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and to continue innovating its products with sustainability as a priority.More RSS Feeds: https://newsroom.cisco.com/c/r/newsroom/en/us/rss-feeds.html
