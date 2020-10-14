New Class Tamer Arrives in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss today announced that the newest class Tamer has arrived in Black Desert Mobile.

The Tamer is one of the most unique classes to join the world of Black Desert due to her special combat style. Her charming demeanor masks her ruthlessness and prowess in battle. The Tamer wields a Shortsword and Trinket and hunts down enemies alongside her legendary protector, the divine beast Heilang. She commands Heilang in combat, and together they deliver fierce, synchronized attacks that strike fear into all who see the pair.

The new PvP mode Black Sun has also been added in this update. In this new mode, Adventurers can fight against each other on the battlefield when the Black Sun is in the sky. By defeating other Adventurers in battle and obtaining higher Black Sun scores, participants can be rewarded with precious items such as Dark Coins or Chaos Crystals.

Last but not least, the livestream for Adventurers who want to know more about the Tamer is happening right now. GM Joel is currently hosting a special episode of BDM Talk, and Adventurers can watch him level up the newest class on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

