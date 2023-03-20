|
20.03.2023 19:00:15
New clinical study demonstrates Medactas MySpine accuracy in screw replacement during spine revision surgery
Medacta Group SA
CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 20 March 2023 - Medacta Group SA (Medacta, SIX:MOVE), a Swiss company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, announces the publication of a new retrospective landmark study highlighting the positive clinical outcomes of the award-winning MySpine®, a complete system of personalized 3D interactive preoperative planning and patient-matched 3D printed screw placement guides, applied to spine revision cases.
Placement of pedicle screws in the previously operated patients spine can be extremely challenging even for highly experienced surgeons, due to the loss of anatomical landmarks and the presence of a fusion mass. MySpine appears to be effective and safe for pedicle screw placement, not only for primary but also for revision surgeries, without the costs, training, and radiation exposure associated with navigation and robotics, says Professor C. Faldini, M.D., IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Bologna, Italy.
The results of the study Accuracy of Patient-Specific 3D-Printed Guides for Pedicle Screw Insertion in Spine Revision Surgery: Results of a Retrospective Study, published by Professor C. Faldini, M.D., show how the MySpine system provided safe screw placement in all locations of the spine, with an accuracy exceeding 94%. The MySpine guides are manufactured based on a preoperative low-dose CT scan, with an X-ray dose up to 80 times lower than that reported with the use of the O-arm1, a technology generally used in navigation procedures, with benefits for the patients well-being.
In primary cases, the accuracy of the pedicle screw in a safe position obtained by means of the MySpine technology may be as high as 100%1,2,3,4.The MySpine platform offers enabling solutions for cervical, thoracolumbar, and sacroiliac cases.
MySpine is part of the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, Medactas advanced network of digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency. Together with a comprehensive spine implant and instrument portfolio, MySolutions empowers Medactas holistic approach to personalized medicine, bringing value at every step throughout the entire patient journey.
MySpine is also supported by the comprehensive, tailored educational offering provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute. With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone.
Medacta will showcase the MySpine Platform at the IMAST Congress on 22-24 March, booth number 20.
Discover more about the MySpine Platform and Medactas spine portfolio.
[1] Lamartina et al. Adolescent idiopathic scoliosis surgery with patient-specific screw placement-guide Eur Spine J. 2014 Dec;23(12). MySPINE VIDEO CASE / REDUCED DOSE RADIATION
About Medacta
Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgte am heimischem Aktienmarkt zunächst für Sorgen, der ATX drehte aber bis zum Handelsende noch ins Plus. Auch beim DAX wurde die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.