20.04.2022 15:00:00

New Coalition Opposes Activist Attacks on American Innovation

Competitiveness Coalition Urges Congress to Reject Overreach in U.S. Tech

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a collection of 15 groups, including small business, consumer, and taxpayer advocates, launched a new coalition to highlight misguided congressional attempts to overregulate and harm America's job-creating tech sector.

Competitiveness Coalition Logo

Chaired by Scott Brown, former Ambassador to New Zealand and Republican U.S. Senator, and sponsored by the National Taxpayers Union (NTU), the coalition will serve as a counterweight to Washington politicians' attacks on our innovators. The coalition will educate the public and advocate for policies that put consumers first, while fostering innovation and attracting new investment.

"As Ambassador to New Zealand in the Trump Administration, I saw first-hand how untrustworthy foreign adversaries, including the Chinese Communist Party, are working every day to weaken America's economic and technological leadership," said Chair Scott Brown. "The threat to U.S. competitiveness is grave as politicians in Washington work to pass a series of dangerous bills that represent nothing more than a power grab and expansion of government. Lawmakers should reject this Big Government approach, which will hamstring our country's greatest assets in the global tech race, and open the floodgates to bad actors that want to see us fall behind."

The coalition will use earned and paid media to run a national campaign to engage lawmakers about the dangers of overzealous antitrust enforcement and activist overreach.

The coalition's membership includes more than a dozen groups focused on supporting economic growth and promoting innovation. Incubated by the National Taxpayers Union, the coalition's founding members include:

  • Americans for Prosperity
  • Center for Freedom and Prosperity
  • Competitive Enterprise Institute
  • Committee for Justice
  • Consumer Choice Center
  • Hispanic Leadership Fund
  • Information Technology and Innovation Foundation
  • James Madison Institute
  • Market Institute
  • National Taxpayers Union
  • Pelican Tech & Innovation Center
  • R Street Institute
  • Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council
  • Taxpayers Protection Alliance
  • Young Voices

    • For more information, please visit competitivenesscoalition.com. Members of the press can contact the coalition at press@competitivenesscoalition.com.

    The Competitiveness Coalition is a first-of-its-kind group educating the public and advocating for policies that put consumers first while fostering innovation and attracting new investment.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-coalition-opposes-activist-attacks-on-american-innovation-301528516.html

    SOURCE Competitiveness Coalition

