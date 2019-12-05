New Coastal Launches CBD Pet Care Line for Cats and Dogs Featuring Biscuits, Tinctures and Treats Made With Real Meat

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Coastal, a leading health and wellness brand offering high-quality CBD products that are made in the USA, USDA organic, non-GMO and pesticide free, has launched a line of CBD pet care products for cats and dogs.

"CBD helps people treat everything from stubborn pain to emotional imbalances to insomnia and more," New Coastal Co-Founder Ron Brown said. "Cats and dogs can benefit, too. Our high-quality, trustworthy CBD products are designed specifically for your pets. Your best friend deserves the best supplements."

New Coastal's pet care line includes a variety of flavors and potencies. Pet parents can easily find a product that pleases even the most discerning tastes.

The pet care line includes:

100mg Biscuits 4 oz bags (Peanut Butter and Bacon Flavors)

150mg 3 oz Natural Freeze-Dried Meat (Chicken and Salmon) for Dogs -- Made with REAL MEAT

50mg 1 oz Natural Freeze-Dried Meat (Chicken and Salmon) for Cats -- Made with REAL MEAT

Pet Tinctures (not just limited to Dogs or Cats) -- Available in 250mg or 500mg (Bacon, Salmon or Peanut Butter Flavors)

When you're giving your pet CBD for the first time, start with this rule of thumb: For every 10 pounds of body weight, give your pet 1-5 mg CBD for every 1-2x/day. Start with the minimum dosage and wait at least 20 minutes to see results. If there is no change after an hour, increase the dosage. Different situations may require different quantities.

There is no known toxicity with CBD. Furthermore, New Coastal's CBD products contain zero THC. THC is the psychotropic compound in cannabis; your dog will not experience psychotropic effects from taking CBD products.

Due to physiological and logistical concerns, dogs should take CBD by mouth, whether it's a tincture administered orally or as a delicious treat. Dosage suggestions apply to pets in generally good health.

To purchase New Coastal's line of CBD-enriched pet care, visit newcoastal.shop. If you have additional questions or If you are a wholesaler or retailer interested in carrying our line of third party tested, high quality CBD products, please submit your inquiry to info@newcoastal.shop.

About New Coastal Group, Inc.: New Coastal Group, Inc. provides premium CBD products that promote a healthy lifestyle and overall wellness. New Coastal Group also offers a unique DNA test that identifies the exact CBD product that will provide the optimal level of wellness for each individual person. New Coastal Group is delivering on the promise of CBD to the hundreds of millions of Americans who can benefit from taking it daily. By offering best-in-class CBD-infused products for a fair and affordable price, Coastal is on a mission to ease pain and suffering, improve beauty and quality of life and help tackle the worldwide opioid crisis.

Contact:Fred Bloom

Phone: (949) 339-5500

Email:fbloom@newcoastalgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-coastal-launches-cbd-pet-care-line-for-cats-and-dogs-featuring-biscuits-tinctures-and-treats-made-with-real-meat-300970202.html

SOURCE newcoastal.shop