New Community Development Officer Joins First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank has announced the addition of Nicole Woodson as Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and Community Development Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for implementing and administering all aspects of the Bank’s CRA plan and working with locally-based organizations.

"Continuing to meet the changing needs of the areas we serve is a critical component of our strategic plan and foundational principles,” said Nicole Lorch, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Nicole’s experience allows us to further extend our outreach to help create stronger, more equitable communities.”

Ms. Woodson previously served as a Vice President, Community Development Manager for Regions Bank. Prior to that, she worked with The National Bank of Indianapolis and with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). She is a graduate of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Kelley School of Business.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2022, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005860/en/