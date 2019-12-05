New Connection Centre - YUL Strengthens its Status as an Air Traffic Hub

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is completing the construction of its brand new centre dedicated to connections which will start welcoming its first passengers on December 11. Representing an investment of $50 million, fully funded by ADM, this new infrastructure is essential for the development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport's air service and reaffirms its status as a hub for international air traffic.

In addition to increasing capacity, this new facility will offer greater fluidity and comfort for passengers. It will help to boost the seat occupancy rate of aircraft, leading to the development of new and interesting air links for the benefit of the entire community. Without connections from all corners of the Americas, Montrealers and Quebecers would not have access to such a wide range of direct flights from Montréal.

YUL has been experiencing a sustained rate of passenger growth for several years now. Nearly one million connecting passengers will use this new centre as a gateway to China, Turkey, the Middle East, Japan or North Africa.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the commissioning of our new centre, which is fully dedicated to connecting passengers and represents an important driver for the development of YUL's air service," said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of Aéroports de Montréal. "With this new state-of-the-art facility, YUL is increasingly becoming a strategic location for transiting passengers. Montréal-Trudeau is world-renowned for the efficiency of its winter operations which, combined with its geographical position, already give it a competitive advantage."

Construction and architectural highlights:

The centre will be operational effective December 11, 2019 (Phase 1) and fully completed by the end of summer 2020 (Phase 2);

The $50 million construction costs are being assumed entirely by ADM;

The centre will feature 36 Primary Inspection Kiosks (PIKs);

The project was carried out in accordance with sustainable building standards;

A large green wall connected to the ventilation system has been installed to maintain a satisfactory level of humidity in air preheated by a solar wall located on the south façade of the building;

The architectural design was guided by a desire to offer travellers a high-quality and bright space evocative of the culture and charm of Montréal, Québec and Canada ;

; The façade is a reinterpretation of the Canadian Shield landscape as seen from the sky. Local and Canadian-made materials, such as Atlantic Black granite flooring and birch wood panels, form part of this representation of the Canadian landscape.

Passenger highlights:

In 2019, 152 destinations are available leaving from YUL. Among these, 90 are international destinations.

The percentage of passengers connecting at YUL is 20%. In the 2019 summer season, this number increased to 23.2%;

Phase 1 includes passengers from international and transborder destinations who are heading towards domestic or international destinations;

Phase 2 will also include passengers from international destinations who are travelling on to transborder destinations;

Nearly one million connecting passengers will use this new centre;

The number of connecting passengers at YUL has increased by an average 9.2% since 2016.

