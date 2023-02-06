|
New Covariant Report Confirms Increased Investment in Automation Despite Economic Uncertainties
Study shows more than half of retail executives will leverage material handling as a competitive advantage in 2023, regardless of cost
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today leading global AI Robotics company, Covariant (https://covariant.ai/) revealed new survey findings that confirm 2023 is the start of a new operating era for retailers.
Results reveal how despite a looming recession, retailers and their logistics providers are planning to increase investment in automation solutions, including AI Robotics, to optimize operations and revitalize the customer experience — positioning themselves to scoop up customers from less innovative rivals.
Key findings from the report include:
2023 will also be the year retailers and logistics providers shift from pilot automation projects to the scaled deployment of automation solutions like AI-powered picking robots across entire warehouses and distribution centers.
- Reduce human labor costs (55%)
- Improve throughput and efficiency (54%)
- Be ready for future dynamic and changing business needs (46%)
- Handle fluctuating demand spikes (43%)
"Retailers are feeling the pressure increase as supply chain challenges from previous years linger and new ones rear their ugly heads. But with the right automation strategy — delivering a cost-effective, great customer experience is completely within reach," said Peter Chen, Chief Executive Officer, Covariant. "This survey report reveals that success in 2023 will come with scaled deployments of AI robotics to drive down labor costs and improve throughput."
Download the full research report and explore additional information and details about the survey findings at https://covariant.ai/resources/investment-in-automation-will-increase-in-2023/.
Survey Methodology
The survey was conducted as double-blinded research and was taken by 150 retailers and logistics providers in the United States in November 2022. Respondents were asked about the state of warehouse trends and technology, material handling challenges, and current and future investments in robotic picking automation.
About Covariant
Founded in 2017 by the world's leading AI research scientists, Covariant delivers AI-powered automation solutions that address the change and scale of today's modern warehouse. With offices in North America and Europe, Covariant offers the broadest portfolio of AI-powered robotic picking applications including order sortation, item induction, good-to-person order picking, kitting, and depalletization. Robots can autonomously pick virtually any SKU or item on Day One in industries spanning apparel, health and beauty, pharmaceutical, logistics, and general merchandise. The Covariant Brain, our universal AI Robotics platform, enables robots to interact with and learn from their dynamic environments–setting a new standard for what's possible in AI and the industries in which it's applied. To learn more, go to covariant.ai.
