New Credit America Named to the 2019 Inc. 500 List

PORTLAND Ore., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that New Credit America has been included in their 38th annual Inc. 500 list. This prestigious list ranks the nation's fastest growing and most innovative private companies. Founded in 2014, this is New Credit America's first year to be eligible for this honor.

"Being featured on the Inc. 500 list is an immense honor and a huge milestone for the New Credit America family," says Todd Rice, Founder and CEO of New Credit America. "We're incredibly proud of the progress we've made towards our goal of solving the debt crisis facing American households. With our mission at the foundation of everything we do, our rapid growth allows us to help a greater number of hardworking Americans restore their financial health."

Offering an alternative to bankruptcy and crippling credit card debt, New Credit America services a growing population of people whose needs aren't being met by traditional banks. In only five years, New Credit America has grown from a three-person business operating at a kitchen table to a robust lending company of more than 75 employees. To date, New Credit America has consolidated more than $310 million in consumer debt.

"Credit card debt is growing at an alarming rate, and more and more people aren't able to get the help they need from traditional banks and lenders," says Rice. "That's why we started this journey five years ago—to change the way people manage their debt and provide solutions to help consumers achieve much-needed financial freedom."

Companies on the 2019 Inc. 500 are ranked according to the percentage of their revenue growth from 2015 to 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. Complete results of the Inc. 500, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc500.

About New Credit America

'When life happens, we are here to help.' That is the mission and purpose of New Credit America, a consumer finance company dedicated to restoring their borrowers' financial health. New Credit America operates at the intersection of high tech and high touch to provide affordable, customized financial solutions to consumers burdened by debt. The company's products and platforms are 'Powered By People', receiving consistent recognition as a Best Company To Work For in Oregon in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

