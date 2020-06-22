New Cynosure Global Report Reveals Strong Consumer Appetite For Return to In-Office Aesthetic Treatments

"The Return of Aesthetic Patients Post COVID-19" report finds majority of consumers eager to resume treatments and suggests necessary practitioner steps to ensure patient confidence

WESTFORD, Mass., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure, a global leader in medical aesthetics, today unveiled "The Return of Aesthetic Patients Post COVID-19," a multi-continent research study that uncovers critical insights into current consumer perceptions toward returning to in-office aesthetic treatments as restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic begin to lift. The report indicates a widespread desire, regardless of global location, to return to non-invasive, in-office procedures, and cites specific precautions identified by consumers that will help them to feel safer, more confident and comfortable visiting practitioners in person. The report also provides a look at practitioner perspectives, confidence levels and anticipated timeline for patient return.

"The Return of Aesthetic Patients Post COVID-19" report is based upon a survey conducted on behalf of Cynosure among 3,000 aesthetically inclined consumers across the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea and Australia to determine the pandemic's impact on consumer comfort levels in regard to receiving in-office treatments. The data provides valuable intel, best practices and next steps for practitioners to ensure their patients can confidently return to their treatments as professionals work to navigate the changed industry landscape. The data collected confirmed consumer demand for non-invasive treatments such as laser hair removal and skin rejuvenation procedures is strong, with 85 percent of global respondents indicating they plan to return to aesthetic treatments within 12 months of restrictions being lifted, and 63 percent saying they would be willing to return to practices within three months of restrictions being lifted in their respective countries.

"We take our role as the leader in medical aesthetics seriously and giving our doctors what they need to best serve their patients remains our top priority, whether that's best-in-class laser technology or in this case, tangible global data to support clinicians as they make critical decisions to ensure the safety and security of their patients," said Todd Tillemans, Cynosure Chief Executive Officer. "In rocky waters you need a strong captain, and the Cynosure team remains committed to its goal of educating aesthetic practitioners across the globe in an effort to help them chart a course forward that allows patients to resume the treatments that remain important to them."

While the measures practices need to take to ensure patients are comfortable returning vary, the use of personal protective equipment (masks and gloves), social distancing diligence and proactive communications from practices regarding hygiene precautions are the leading factors impacting patient willingness to return for treatments. Other key findings include:

The use of facial masks and gloves by practice staff are the primary measure patients indicate they'd like to see in place at their aesthetic offices.

Thirty six percent of those surveyed noted they would feel more reassured if waiting room patients were also required to wear masks.

While consumers remain highly optimistic about their return to treatments, practitioner hope is not far behind. A strong majority of practitioners (76 percent) anticipate patients returning to treatments within 12 months of restrictions being lifted and 62 percent are confident their business revenue will return to pre-pandemic levels as well.



"Determining the safest way to navigate this new landscape and do right by our patients who put their trust in us has been our number one priority since reopening," said Dr. Christine Dierickx of Skinperium. "Cynosure's report is the first real set of data sharing actual aesthetic consumers' needs and desires today. This peek into consumers' minds is extremely valuable, as it allows me to better understand my patients and the actions necessary to ensure they feel at ease returning to our office."

"The Return of Aesthetic Patients Post COVID-19" full report is available for download here. To learn more about Cynosure, please visit www.cynosure.com.

