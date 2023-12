New Data From the CDC Reveals the Optimal Age to Claim Social Security for the Average Retiree

One of the biggest decisions you'll make while planning for retirement is when to claim Social Security.Most people can claim at any point once they reach age 62. However, if you wait to claim your benefit, you'll receive a higher monthly check. So, even while you go without a Social Security check during the early years of your retirement, it can pay off in the long run.The catch is you have to live long enough to make it worth delaying benefits.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel