New Data Show COVID-19 Case Rates for Meat and Poultry Workers More than 8 Times Lower than General Population

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New analysis of independent data for the full month of November shows that reported new COVID-19 infection rates amongst meat and poultry workers were more than 8 times lower than rates in the general population.

According to data from the Food and Environment Reporting Network (data), the meat and poultry sector was reported to have an average of 5.57 new cases per 100,000 workers per day in November. Infection rates amongst meat and poultry workers have declined steeply in the last six months, while surging across the United States.

The New York Times (data) reports that during the same period, the average new case rate for the U.S. population was 45.36 cases per 100,000 people per day.

The new analysis follows the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) vote December 20 (Sunday) to prioritize vaccination for frontline meat and poultry workers, joining a growing consensus that urgently vaccinating the sector's diverse workforce is the next step for building on more than $1.5 billion in effective protection measures implemented since the spring. Further details about COVID-19 health and safety measures and COVID-19 relief contributions are available here .

Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts commented: "This new analysis is encouraging evidence that more than $1.5 billion in comprehensive protections implemented since the spring have reversed the pandemic's impact on the selfless men and women who have kept Americans' refrigerators full and our farm economy working throughout this crisis."

The North American Meat Institute is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute's members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufacture the equipment and ingredients needed to produce the safest and highest quality meat and poultry products.

