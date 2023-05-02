NEW DESIGN LEADER FOR INTEGRATED MATERIAL SOLUTIONS

ATLANTA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global Surfaces announces the New Stone Source Company, the superior design solution for surface materials in the commercial and residential markets. Ceramic Technics and Stone Source have officially merged to operate under the Stone Source name as the global leader in architectural and building materials for the A&D, Hospitality, Corporate, Residential, and Healthcare segments.

This new company is a unique fusion of shared strengths in design excellence with distinctive capabilities in solutions for Hospitality and Natural Stone. Creating one of the most extensive portfolios of materials and solutions known to the industry today. Distributed through a nationwide network of over forty architectural consultants, eleven showrooms, three world- class distribution centers, and a new website.

"We have built an entirely new material solution for the design community, integrating product, expertise, and inventory to enable innovative results in design," states Kory Bowling, President of Stone Source. "None of our competitors can boast the uniqueness and range of our portfolio, customization options, and in-stock solutions. We are shifting the mindset of our clients to understand their range of needs, from aesthetics to price to delivery, can be met by one source, without compromise."

Stone Source now purveys a comprehensive portfolio of beautiful surface solutions, from the timeless origins of natural stone to the resourceful creativity of ceramic techniques to advancing product technology in porcelain, ceramic, glass, and luxury vinyl tile. The portfolio is complimented by custom options and in-stock solutions, ranging from project essentials to extraordinary stones.

Hospitality still remains the most significant business segment for the company and is an integral part of its strategic growth plan.

"Our focus in hospitality has always been Design Leadership," says Bill Palmer, Vice President of Hospitality. "This newcompany pushes theboundaries of design, opening up a much wider range of potential projects."

"More" is what the new Stone Source has to offer and is the official tagline of the launch. Symbolizing not only what the company will provide but also what has been invested in both showrooms and back-end operations.

Stone Source has recently added a new showroom location in Atlanta, re-establishing their belief that most clients benefit from a dedicated space to view and experience products in person.

"The experience of actual size samples is the perfect way to begin the design process and much more inspirational than a sample reference from firm libraries." shares Bowling, adding, "Additionally, the increase in remote work has escalated the need for these showrooms, as designers working from home don't have home libraries. Showrooms also provide same-day samples, which can be critical when deadlines are tight."

In April 2022, Paramount Global Surfaces acquired the Stone Source brand to combine it with Ceramic Technics and expand its market share. Over the past eight months, the company has undertaken a strategic assessment of its operations and invested in its distribution centers, state-of-the-art systems, and advanced sales tools to support the anticipated growth.

"Each investment is centered on building strong long-term partnerships with our new and existing clients. As a result, we can now meet the critical needs of a wide range of projects from unique environments to multiple location brand rollouts," says Mike Draves, CEO of Paramount Global Surfaces. "Our opportunities are unlimited. It is only a matter of how quickly we can get the word out."

Stone Source will be launching their brand at the Hospitality and Design Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 2, Booth #3645.

About Stone Source

Stone Source is the leader in integrated surface solutions, offering a one source approach for all materials from classic to innovative. Stone Source provides a comprehensive product portfolio that works together for large projects with a multiplicity of needs, from material type to budget to application and lead times. Natural Stone is the original hard surface material and heritage of the brand. Stone Source builds on this legacy with a vast array of classic to state- of-the-art surface materials; stone, tile, porcelain, ceramic, mosaics, and other advanced engineered solutions. Stone Source is distributed through a nationwide network of over forty architectural consultants, seven showrooms, three world-class distribution centers, and a website. For more information, please visit the https://www.stonesource.com

About PGS

Founded in 1987, PGS is a leading developer, importer, and distributor of premium porcelain, ceramic, glass, stone, and luxury vinyl tile used primarily in remodeling and replacement solutions by both residential and commercial end users. Headquartered in Miami, PGS goes to market through two distinct floor-covering brands: Happy Floors, which serves a diverse base of more than 6,000+ independent dealer customers throughout the United States, and Stone Source, which serves architecture and design firms, contractors/installers, and corporate customers across multiple commercial and multi-family end-user segments.

