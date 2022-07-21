New Dial-In Information for RPM’s Fiscal 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Earnings Call on July 25, 2022

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it has new dial-in information for its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter and year-end earnings call that will be held on July 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The call can be accessed by dialing 888-886-7786, or 416-764-8658 for international callers. The conference ID is 95379961. This is an update to the dial-in information that was previously communicated in a news release on July 1, 2022. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call, which will last approximately one hour, will be open to the public, but only financial analysts will be permitted to ask questions. The media and all other participants will be in a listen-only mode. The call can also be accessed via webcast at www.RPMinc.com/Investors/Presentations-Webcasts/.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. EDT on July 25, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 1, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-674-7070, or 416-764-8692 for international callers. The access code is 379961. The call also will be available both live and for replay, and as a written transcript, via the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 16,800 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005923/en/