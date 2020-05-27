New discussion platform prompts creative discussion about how people are valued, and what better looks like

OLDS, Alberta, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Politics offers evidence of what influences decision making to open an economy with knowledge of its inevitable spread (and increased death) through community transmission that will escalate the problem with all hopes on a vaccine that many doctors wouldn't take. There is something not right here and most all good taxpaying debtors know it, but don't know why. A false confusion for advantage over ignorance. Likely a benefit depending on what side of the fence you are on?

Who to blame? The intelligent and highly connected who have insulated themselves behind a scheme that governments and society have tacitly accepted? The government officials balancing between re-election, the taxpayer and job creator with persons the security of the public debt (taxes to increase and who pays?). Or, is the apathy (unable to trust, too complex), disconnection (uncaring), and ignorance (lack of knowledge) allowing the status quo to continue (how is insanity defined)?

Racial discrimination increasing.

Forced mandatory covid vaccination upcoming?

Doctors and medical professionals overwhelmed and at risk.

Environment and life support systems at great risk

Quality of food - processed and unnatural ingestions - unhealthy.

Increasing stress, unhealthy lifestyles, increasing sickness, illness, disease.

Elderly and veterans treated poorly for their service?

Pollution and toxic dumping - affecting oceans and ecosystem

The most vulnerable in greatest danger (not producing)?

Sick of being advertised to - loss of privacy.

Is war on the radar...sure feels like it is brewing.

What if all these problems are a consequence of one legal word that changes the state of being of an individual?

How do the markets value human life or life in general? How do the banks perceive people and persons. How do the government view people and persons? How do people view people? Do people know to view persons differently?

TVOHL is a discussion around the perceptions of life, living, and state of being where people can be part of a creative discussion to share what they believe better looks like.

