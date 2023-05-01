New Eczema Study: 91% of Panelists See Relief Using Steroid-Free ARCTIVA™ Formulation

In an independent consumer study, the recently launched ARCTIVA™ Eczema Cream was proven to reduce eczema symptoms in 91% of participants

Study participants used ARCTIVA Eczema Cream for 28 days, resulting in 36 data points that showed consistent and progressive improvements

ARCTIVA is the only product line on the market that features HYDROSURF™ glycolipid technology—a revolutionary blend of fermented ingredients discovered in Antarctica

SOLON, Ohio, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent third-party consumer study unveiled 91% of participants reported improvement in eczema irritation using proprietary ARCTIVA™ Eczema Cream. The study produced 36 data points of compelling results over 28 days. The revolutionary new skincare product joins the market as one of the most effective steroid-free treatments for eczema and dermatitis.

ARCTIVA Eczema Cream is the only product line on the market that features breakthrough HYDROSURF™ glycolipid technology—a powerful blend of fermented ingredients with origins from Antarctica. It is combined with other natural, cruelty-free ingredients, including FDA-approved 1% Colloidal Oatmeal as an active ingredient, glycolic acid, key vitamins, essential oils and botanicals.

Within the first seven days of the eczema panel, participants experienced significant relief of itching, redness and flaking. Results continued to improve throughout the study with consistent use of ARCTIVA™ Eczema Cream.

"While the results speak for themselves, the consumer panel confirms what we expected. ARCTIVA Eczema Cream can make a significant difference in the symptoms and the lives of the 30 million Americans suffering from eczema and other forms of dermatitis," said Vic Peroni, chief operating officer of ARCTIVA Wellness. "Our formulation team researched high-quality, eczema-focused ingredients to provide a much-needed solution that doesn't require a prescription. We wanted a clean-label, steroid-free skincare product that delivers medical-grade results."

The ARCTIVA Eczema Cream consumer panel also found that:

After just one day, 73% of panelists reported that their skin felt soothed and hydrated

In the first seven days, 4/5 participants saw less flaking and itching

Within two weeks, 91% of participants said skin felt softer

Symptoms continued to improve significantly for more than 90% of patients throughout the 28-day study.

"The longer people used the ARCTIVA Eczema Cream, the more relief they experienced," said Peroni.

ARCTIVA Eczema Cream is manufactured in an FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant facility in the United States. A 60-day money-back guarantee shows the brand's confidence in the efficacy of the eczema cream. The product is available for purchase online at arctivaskin.com and Amazon.

About ARCTIVA™ Wellness

ARCTIVA™ Wellness is a science-driven skincare company that develops transformative products for people suffering from life-altering skin conditions, starting with eczema and psoriasis. Our team of experts is dedicated to researching and developing innovative skin technologies, such as our proprietary HYRDOSURF™ blend of fermented ingredients, with origins in the glacial lakes of Antarctica. As a result, we formulate long-lasting solutions, not short-lived relief. To stay up to date, visit arctivaskin.com.

