New Education Tool for Bronchiectasis Patients

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTM Info & Research (www.ntminfo.org) launched a companion website for bronchiectasis ( www.bronchiectasisinfo.org ) to empower and educate patients who have this common comorbidity. Bronchiectasis and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease are closely linked.

Nearly all NTM patients have bronchiectasis, either before or as a result of NTM. "There hasn't been enough emphasis on the connection between NTM lung disease and the underlying lung damage, bronchiectasis, but the two go hand-in-hand," said Amy Leitman, Director of Policy and Research at NTMir. "Understanding and managing both give patients the chance for improved quality of life and better outcomes."

Bronchiectasis is a condition characterized by physical changes in the airway structures that carry air and oxygen in and out of the lungs. The physical changes causing bronchiectasis involve areas of airway dilation (widening) and loss of elasticity, forming pouches or scarring, all of which can trap mucus. Many of the changes are permanent. Bronchiectasis can be treated, and symptoms improved, but it cannot be cured.

Prevalence estimates suggest up to 522,000 patients have bronchiectasis, with 70,000 newly diagnosed annually. The use of high-resolution CT scans has enabled more accurate diagnosis, but experts believe bronchiectasis remains underdiagnosed. Bronchiectasis affects individuals from childhood to old age and more women than men.

"Understanding the underlying risk posed by bronchiectasis is critical in managing NTM lung disease, and understanding the risks associated with bronchiectasis is equally important in mitigating the risk factors in acquiring severe chronic lung infections," stated Leitman.

NTM Info & Research (NTMir) is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed on behalf of patients with pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) disease for patient support, medical education and research. The organization serves patients, healthcare providers and researchers dealing with bronchiectasis and NTM. It advocates a broad agenda to promote early diagnosis, improved treatments, and research. The mission is to bring a voice to the concerns of all our constituents with government officials and agencies that guide, research, and regulate therapies developed to treat these diseases. NTM Info & Research recognizes the need for advancement in education and treatment of bronchiectasis.

NTMir was founded by Fern Leitman, an NTM patient, and her husband Philip. During treatment at National Jewish Health in Denver, they met many patients from different parts of the country, who had experienced delayed diagnoses and were frightened for being unfamiliar with many aspects of NTM disease.

We welcome you to visit the new website, bronchiectasisinfo.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. "We are honored to work with leading clinicians and researchers around the world including the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia on a continuing basis to add relevant and useful content to the site," Leitman concluded.

Media Contact:

Helga Rosado

Phone: 786-717-0304

Email: helga@ntminfo.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-education-tool-for-bronchiectasis-patients-301042234.html

SOURCE NTM Info & Research