New Electronic Transmitter Provides Multiple Solutions for Industrial Process Control

TREVOSE, Pa., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Instrument Company released our Model # FS16 Integral Electronic Transmitter for measuring liquid and gas flows with standard 4-20Ma output and (2) 10 amp SPDT relays. Transmitter is factory calibrated to fluid and operator can set relays for notification when a condition(s) is met as necessary. The integral transmitter can be paired with our insertion probe for fluids in large line sizes (2" and up) or to our in-line fully unobstructed flow sensor to measure in line sizes as small as ¼".

The FS16 can be used to measure liquids such as water, various oils and solvents, and other liquids used in industrial applications. The FS16 can be calibrated to measure all clean inert, hydro-carbon, and other process gases. The FS16 is equipped with a 10 Bar LED Indication display to provide flow visibility.

The versatility of the FS16 to provide operators with flow or temperature information and provide an alarm when measuring fluids is unparalleled.

Thermal Instrument Company, headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, provides leading edge instrumentation solutions for measuring the flow rate of liquids and gases. Established in 1959, providing flow measurement solutions to a variety of industries throughout the globe. An installed base in excess of 20,000 thermal mass flow measurement units performing successfully in many applications. For more information about Thermal Instrument Company's flow solutions, please visit our website or contact us via phone.

