New England Biolabs® Introduces NEB Lyophilization Sciences™, Ltd.

Combining enzymology and lyophilization expertise for best-in-class solutions for in vitro diagnostics

IPSWICH, Mass., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®), a leading supplier of life science reagents, introduces New England Biolabs Lyophilization Sciences (NEB Lyo Sciences™) – a wholly owned subsidiary of NEB with expertise in the design, development and manufacturing of innovative solutions for ambient stored products.

In May 2021, NEB acquired Fluorogenics™ Limited (FGL), facilitating the combination of NEB's expertise in enzymology with FGL's extensive understanding of the lyophilization process. This combination enables NEB to provide a complete solution for customers and solidifies its ability to service customers in the molecular diagnostics space. NEB will continue to incorporate the capabilities of NEB Lyo Sciences into its existing OEM and Customized Solutions business, expanding the services that it offers. Catalog products will also be available under the LyoPrime™ brand.

The NEB Lyo Sciences manufacturing facility is currently located in Wiltshire, UK. Since acquisition, the team has continued to service existing customers while strengthening its operations. This includes expansion into a 30,000 sq. ft. purpose-built facility in Oxford, UK, which is scheduled to be complete at the end of 2023.

"Over the past several months, the NEB Lyo Sciences Team has worked closely with NEB's Customized Solutions Team to share knowledge and refine processes in order to provide a best-in-class solution for those considering lyophilized product formats," states Kiran Gulati, Director, Business Operations, NEB Lyo Sciences. "We believe the combination of our expertise in enzymology and the lyophilization process uniquely positions us to support customers in the molecular diagnostic space who are looking for alternatives to cold chain shipping and storage."

"We are excited to now offer a seamless experience to customers through NEB Lyo Sciences – from enzyme development and manufacturing through to design of product format," states Martin Lee, Managing Director, NEB Lyo Sciences. "Further, our expanded facility will allow us to continue to innovate, optimize and manufacture new lyophilization methods and products to best support our customers' product development needs and requirements."

More information on NEB Lyo Sciences can be found at www.neb.com/lyosciences

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970s, New England Biolabs, Inc. is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics, and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics, clinical sequencing, and nucleic acid-based therapeutics and vaccines, and also offers a series of product customization services, including lyophilization. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, USA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

