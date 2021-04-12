New England Law | Boston Promotes Diversity in the Law

BOSTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Law | Boston has announced the introduction of the Portia Pipeline to Practice Program , designed to promote career-readiness and support the transition to legal employment with a particular emphasis on diverse students.

New England Law has a rich history of opening doors to legal education, beginning in 1908 with its founding as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. This aptly named Portia Pipeline Program will continue the school's mission of increasing access for law students from backgrounds that are historically underrepresented in the legal profession.

"The Portia Pipeline Program has several components to support students at each phase in their career development," said Jocie Coletti, New England Law alumna and Director of Career Services & Alumni Relations. "Through programming, mentorship, and fellowships, students will have the opportunity to form relationships and professional connections that will help them navigate post-graduate career choices."

Five law firms in the Boston area have partnered with New England Law in this initial pilot, offering summer fellowship opportunities that will provide tangible hands-on experience:

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC;

Morse, Barnes-Brown & Pendleton, PC;

Laredo & Smith, LLP;

Tentindo, Kendall, Canniff & Keefe, LLP; and

MG+M The Law Firm

Two inaugural events have already taken place with Eckert Seamans: a mock interview session and an attorney panel on preparing for post-graduate careers.

The first student to secure a fellowship placement as part of the Portia Pipeline Program is 1L Lucas DeBarros. He said, "I've walked a winding path to get here, so being selected as the first Portia Pipeline candidate is truly reassuring in making me feel confident about my decision to study law. I'm really excited to learn from the team at Eckert Seamans, hone my skills, and expand my network." DeBarros is a member of the Black Lawyers Student Association, Charles Hamilton Houston Enrichment Program, and First-Generation Students Program at New England Law.

Students who participate in fellowships through the Portia Pipeline Program may be eligible to receive a stipend through New England Law's existing Summer Fellowship Program . In addition to providing summer employment, firms will provide targeted mentoring, mock interviewing, and other programming throughout the academic year to meet the unique needs of diverse students.

To learn more about the Portia Pipeline to Practice Program, visit www.nesl.edu/diversity .

About New England Law | Boston

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-ed student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, in-demand concentrations, and early access to practical experience as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and 99 practice areas. For more information, visit www.nesl.edu .

