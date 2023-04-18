NEW EPISODE OF EARTH WITH JOHN HOLDEN AIRS APRIL/MAY 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The docu-series EARTH with John Holden airs Sunday, April 23rd at 5:00 pm ET on Fox Business Network; Sunday, April 30th at 3:30 pm ET and Sunday, May 7th at 3:30 pm ET on Bloomberg TV; and Sunday, April 30th at 10:00 am ET on BNN Bloomberg Canada. EARTH with John Holden is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube. For more information visit: https://earthwithjohnholden.com

In this episode, viewers learn how KraftPal replaces wood pallets with lighter, more sustainable cardboard ones; Turntide Technologies makes zero-emission powertrains for electric cars and trucks electric arc furnaces; Southwest Airlines® invests in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) made from agricultural waste; General Shale provides resilient, recyclable brick to builders and GrafTech graphite electrodes to produce greener, recyclable steel.

First, John goes to Slovenia to find out how KraftPal replaces wood shipping and storage pallets with lighter, more sustainable ones. KraftPal makes corrugated cardboard pallets that are 80% lighter than wood, while providing the same shock absorption, strength, and durability. KraftPal pallets are made from fast-growing pinewood pulp, which is 100% recyclable, saving billions of trees every year. https://www.kraftpal.com

Next, Co-host Andrea Ocampo visits northeastern England to discover how Turntide Technologies makes zero-emission powertrain and battery components for trucks, heavy equipment, and trains. Working with its partners, Turntide has electrified more than 300,000 vehicles since the 1970s. The company is applying its proprietary technology to help decarbonize transportation, agriculture, and construction around the globe. https://turntide.com

John travels to Texas and Colorado to find out how Southwest Airlines invests in SAF made from agricultural residue like corn stover to help move the airline industry away from fossil fuels. SAF is critical to decarbonizing aviation and plays a significant role in Southwest's path to net zero by 2050. Southwest Airlines is working to solve the challenges of producing enough SAF at a reasonable cost and reaching its goal to replace 10% of its total jet fuel consumption with SAF by 2030. https://www.southwest.com/planet

Andrea visits Johnson City, Tennessee to explore how General Shale, North America's largest producer of clay brick and building materials, helps builders construct greener structures using resilient, recyclable brick. Sustainable brick wins high marks for structural design and durability. Made from clay and shale, brick reduces construction waste, can be produced with minimal water and GHS emissions, and contributes to a circular economy. https://generalshale.com

Finally, John travels to Pamplona, Spain to find out how electric arc furnaces use graphite electrodes from innovator GrafTech to produce greener, fully recyclable steel. Electric arc furnaces generate dramatically fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional methods of steelmaking and produce new steel from recycled scrap metal. GrafTech, as one of the world's largest producers of the graphite electrodes that are essential to the operation of electric arc furnaces, is enabling the sustainability of steel. https://www.graftech.com

StarMedia Productions, creator of EARTH with John Holden, remains at the forefront of the latest trends, technology and ideas that shape the way audiences interact with television - in entertaining and educational ways. Our shows lead viewers towards a promising future fueled by effective, powerful communications between consumers, business leaders, and stakeholders. Engage with us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Robert Albolino

ralbolino@starmediatv.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-episode-of-earth-with-john-holden-airs-aprilmay-2023-301797893.html

SOURCE StarMedia Productions