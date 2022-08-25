New Era Cap Delivers Sideline Styles For 2022 NFL Season

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With training camps in full swing and fans eager for the start of the 2022 NFL season, New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official sideline cap of the National Football League, today revealed its 2022 NFL Sidelines Collection. With three designs – chrome white, ink dye and historic – across multiple styles from the iconic 59FIFTY to the adjustable snapback and breezy visor, this new collection by New Era Cap has everyone ready for football.

This season's collection also features several apparel designs – both t-shirts and hoodies – for each team.

NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL SIDELINE CAP : This chrome white and team-color fitted polyester cap features your team's logo on the front crown with the team name and conference. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the side with the team logo embroidered on the back to finish the look. This style is available in the 59FIFTY, low-profile 59FIFTY, 39THIRTY, and the Dash Mark Mesh Coaches 39THIRTY.

Along with chrome white, the 39THIRTY style is available in three other designs – team color, secondary team color, and black and white. Team-color styles are available in the 9TWENTY and Women's 9TWENTY caps as well.

This chrome white and team-color fitted polyester cap features your team's logo on the front crown with the team name and conference. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the side with the team logo embroidered on the back to finish the look. This style is available in the 59FIFTY, low-profile 59FIFTY, 39THIRTY, and the Dash Mark Mesh Coaches 39THIRTY. Along with chrome white, the 39THIRTY style is available in three other designs – team color, secondary team color, and black and white. Team-color styles are available in the 9TWENTY and Women's 9TWENTY caps as well. NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL SIDELINE INK DYE 9FIFTY SNAPBACK: Available in both team color ink-dyed and black and white ink-dyed, this cap displays the team logo on the front crown along with team name and conference. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the side with the team logo embroidered above the adjustable snapback.

Available in both team color ink-dyed and black and white ink-dyed, this cap displays the team logo on the front crown along with team name and conference. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the side with the team logo embroidered above the adjustable snapback. NEW ERA 2022 NFL SIDELINE HISTORIC CAP: This cap features the historic team logos as an applique patch on the front crown. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the side with a banner featuring the team's name and conference affiliation embroidered on the rear of the cap. This cap is available in team colors in the 59FIFTY, low profile 59FIFTY, 9TWENTY, women's 9TWENTY and visor profiles and in a heather gray and team color scheme in the 9FIFTY Snapback and 39THIRTY profiles.

This cap features the historic team logos as an applique patch on the front crown. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the side with a banner featuring the team's name and conference affiliation embroidered on the rear of the cap. This cap is available in team colors in the 59FIFTY, low profile 59FIFTY, 9TWENTY, women's 9TWENTY and visor profiles and in a heather gray and team color scheme in the 9FIFTY Snapback and 39THIRTY profiles. NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL SIDELINE VISOR: This team colorstretch polyester visor displays your team's logo embroidered on the front with team name and back on the rear. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the side of the visor.

This team colorstretch polyester visor displays your team's logo embroidered on the front with team name and back on the rear. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the side of the visor. NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL SIDELINE APPAREL: Hoodies and t-shirts in chrome white and ink-dye styles expand this collection beyond caps, while historic team logos are featured on grey t-shirts and hoodies.

"Our 2022 NFL Sidelines Collection combines the league's iconic history with modern designs reflective of football's evolution and growth. It celebrates the individuality of NFL players, coaches and fans and the shared passion for football that brings us all together," said Tim Shanahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "Whether you love the retro look of the 1970s-era patch logos to rekindle memories, rock the colorful look of the ink-dye to top off your fashion-forward style, or gravitate to the clean finish of the white chrome cap, you can lean into your personality while repping your favorite team with this collection."

Fans will be able to shop the 2022 NFL Sidelines collection at local retailers as well as online at neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories lines, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the globe. With over 500 licenses in its portfolio, New Era is the brand of choice in the worlds of sport, fashion, music and entertainment. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 80 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, Inc.

518-618-1175 | jmackowiak@martingroupmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-cap-delivers-sideline-styles-for-2022-nfl-season-301611747.html

SOURCE New Era Cap LLC