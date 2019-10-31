+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
New Era for Tourism: Vienna Presents Visitor Economy Strategy 2025

VIENNA, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its tourism concepts of recent years, the City of Vienna is now unveiling its Visitor Economy Strategy 2025, under the aegis of the Vienna Tourist Board. Guided by "Shaping Vienna", it completely redefines tourism and its effect on the destination, while targeting sustainable development and balancing the needs of residents and visitors. 

The new approach means continuing to provide top offerings and services for guests while equally targeting added value from tourism for the whole city, resident satisfaction and added value for businesses. The following goals have been defined for 2025, with 2018 as the baseline:

  • Contribution of tourism to Vienna's GDP to increase from EUR 4bn to EUR 6bn
  • Revenue from overnight stays to advance from EUR 900m to EUR 1.5bn
  • Visitor satisfaction levels to remain at their current high level, with nine out of ten guests recommending Vienna
  • Attitudes to tourism to stay overwhelmingly positive, with nine out of ten residents seeing tourism in a positive light
  • Number of tourism providers certified with the "Österreichisches Umweltzeichen" ecolabel to double from 112 to 224
  • Proportion of arrivals by train (21%) and car (26%) to be reversed    

"Our participative approach represents a completely new management approach internationally: when drawing up the strategy, we gathered feedback from the tourism industry, as well as residents, international experts and numerous representatives of different areas of activity in the city," explained Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig. All of the measures in the Vienna Visitor Economy Strategy 2025, developed under Executive City Councilor for Business and President of the Vienna Tourist Board Peter Hanke and Director of Tourism Norbert Kettner, are described at www.shaping.vienna.info.

Long version of the press release: https://bit.ly/2JgkWAb 

Picture: http://www.apimages.com

Contact: 
Vienna Tourist Board  
Isabella Rauter   
+43-1-21114-301   
media.rel@vienna.info   
www.vienna.info     
www.b2b.vienna.info 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1019688/Micheal_Ludwig__Peter_Hanke__Norbert_Kettner.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1019689/The_City_of_Vienna.jpg

SOURCE Vienna Tourist Board

