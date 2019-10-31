New Era for Tourism: Vienna Presents Visitor Economy Strategy 2025

VIENNA, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its tourism concepts of recent years, the City of Vienna is now unveiling its Visitor Economy Strategy 2025, under the aegis of the Vienna Tourist Board. Guided by "Shaping Vienna", it completely redefines tourism and its effect on the destination, while targeting sustainable development and balancing the needs of residents and visitors.

The new approach means continuing to provide top offerings and services for guests while equally targeting added value from tourism for the whole city, resident satisfaction and added value for businesses. The following goals have been defined for 2025, with 2018 as the baseline:

Contribution of tourism to Vienna's GDP to increase from EUR 4bn to EUR 6bn

GDP to increase from to Revenue from overnight stays to advance from EUR 900m to EUR 1.5bn

to Visitor satisfaction levels to remain at their current high level, with nine out of ten guests recommending Vienna

Attitudes to tourism to stay overwhelmingly positive, with nine out of ten residents seeing tourism in a positive light

Number of tourism providers certified with the "Österreichisches Umweltzeichen" ecolabel to double from 112 to 224

Proportion of arrivals by train (21%) and car (26%) to be reversed

"Our participative approach represents a completely new management approach internationally: when drawing up the strategy, we gathered feedback from the tourism industry, as well as residents, international experts and numerous representatives of different areas of activity in the city," explained Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig. All of the measures in the Vienna Visitor Economy Strategy 2025, developed under Executive City Councilor for Business and President of the Vienna Tourist Board Peter Hanke and Director of Tourism Norbert Kettner, are described at www.shaping.vienna.info.

