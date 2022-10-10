|
10.10.2022 10:16:00
New era in China: German consultant upbeat on Northeast China
BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn
Dennis Behnke, a German management consultant in Shenyang, Northeast China'sLiaoning province, has been living in the city for a decade and believes that there is huge potential still in Northeast China.
"As a management consultant, I'm helping foreign companies prosper in China, and Chinese companies going global," he said, adding that Shenyang is a great place that supports companies with preferential industry policies, and is in a prime location between Beijing, Seoul, Changchun and Dalian. He is optimistic in regards to the development of business, tourism and culture in Shenyang and Northeast China in general.
As an ardent student of literary Chinese, Dennis is now fluent in Mandarin and Dongbei Hua (Northeast China dialect). He thinks that the improvement of his Chinese skills helps him better understand Chinese culture and makes more friends.
Watch the video to find out more.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-in-china-german-consultant-upbeat-on-northeast-china-301644515.html
SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX schließt unverändert -- Wall Street geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handelstag mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag nach unten. In Deutschland waren nach schwachem Start zeitweise grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen, der DAX schloss aber beim Freitagsschlusskurs. Der US-Aktienmarkt konnte bis Handelsende einen großen Teil der zwischenzeitlichen Verluste wettmachen, ging aber trotzdem leichter aus dem Geschäft. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen zum Wochenstart mit roten Vorzeichen.