|
09.03.2023 07:49:00
New era in China: Iranian scientist upbeat on E. China city's paper making industry
BEIJING, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:
Shahriar Nafici, born in Iran, has a passion for Chinese culture and feels he is half Chinese in his heart. He likes traditional Chinese music, writing, painting, and dancing. "I feel that half of my heart and my love is here," he says.
He has lived in Linqing, East China's Shandong province, for three years, where he has seen many changes and feels the potential of the city. As a scientist in the field of paper pulp making from agriculture, he is trying to find other raw material from agricultural waste for paper making, "so we don't need to cut the trees," he says.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-in-china-iranian-scientist-upbeat-on-e-china-citys-paper-making-industry-301767682.html
SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarkt im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit deutlichen Abschlägen
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche zeigten sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die Anleger an der Wall Street bleiben im Freitagshandel zurückhaltend. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag bergab.