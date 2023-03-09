09.03.2023 07:49:00

New era in China: Iranian scientist upbeat on E. China city's paper making industry

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Shahriar Nafici, born in Iran, has a passion for Chinese culture and feels he is half Chinese in his heart. He likes traditional Chinese music, writing, painting, and dancing. "I feel that half of my heart and my love is here," he says.

He has lived in Linqing, East China's Shandong province, for three years, where he has seen many changes and feels the potential of the city. As a scientist in the field of paper pulp making from agriculture, he is trying to find other raw material from agricultural waste for paper making, "so we don't need to cut the trees," he says.

 

