New ETF Issuer, STF Management, Launches First Two ETFs on the Nasdaq Exchange

FRISCO, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STF Management LP, the Frisco, Texas-based SEC registered investment advisor and provider of exchange-traded Funds (ETFs), announces the launch of the STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) and STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN).

TUG and TUGN are launched at a strategic time to meet investors' needs as they continue to seek income-producing investments. With rising interest rates, there is now more stress and volatility on traditional fixed income investments—increasing demand for alternative means of income generation that can also provide a dynamic and tactical approach to asset allocation.

"Both TUG and TUGN are a strategic part of STF Management's mission to solve the two biggest challenges investors face in today's economy: how to remain fully invested in the appropriate asset allocation throughout market cycles and how to also generate income that lasts now and through retirement," says Jonathan Molchan, Co-CEO of STF Management.

These two ETFs are built on the Tactical Unconstrained Growth (TUG Model). The TUG strategy employs a rules-based approach to asset allocation that toggles between equity exposure in the Nasdaq-100 and fixed income providing the potential to play offense and defense over time. The STF Tactical Growth & Income (TUGN) is also powered by the rules-based asset allocation strategy of TUG combined with a rules-based, actively managed options overlay that seeks to generate potential monthly income.

"The first Tactical Unconstrained Growth (TUG Model) signals were used in 2014, and for the first time it is available to investors within an ETF, which is why I'm so excited about this launch," explains Thomas Campbell, Co-CEO of STF Management and the creator of the Tactical Unconstrained Growth (TUG Model) signals.

STF Management LP is an SEC registered investment advisor headquartered in Frisco, TX. Our team is comprised of a variety of industry professionals who have specific expertise in financial services including hedge Funds, investment banks, insurance companies and asset management firms. The STF team has a dedicated focus bringing investment solutions to clients, leveraging their experience in product development, management and distribution.

To learn more about TUG and TUGN, or to inquire about how to invest, go to: stfm.com.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, visit our website at stfm.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing in ETFs involves risk and there is no guarantee of principal.

Because the Funds are ETFs (rather than a mutual Funds), shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemable. Owners of shares may acquire those shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Cash Redemption Risk. The Funds' investment strategy may, at times, require it to redeem shares for cash or to otherwise include cash as part of its redemption proceeds. In that case, the Funds may be required to sell or unwind portfolio investments to obtain the cash needed, which may cause the Funds to recognize a capital gain that it might not have recognized if it had made a redemption in kind. Derivatives (Options) Risk. The Funds (for TUGN only) invests in options that derive their performance from that of the Nasdaq-100 Index. Derivatives may be more sensitive to changes in market conditions and may amplify risks. Selling and buying options are speculative activities and entail greater than ordinary investment risks. Fixed income Risk. Fixed income investments are subject to changes in governmental policy and market conditions, which may cause such investments to be subject to significant volatility and reduced liquidity, depending on the environment. Fixed Income – Call Risk. During periods of falling interest rates, an issue of a callable bond held by the Funds may call or repay the security before maturity, causing the Funds to reinvest proceeds at a lower interest rate. Fixed Income – Credit Risk. Debt issuers and other counterparties may not honor their obligations or have their debt downgraded by ratings agencies. Fixed Income – Extension Risk. During periods of rising interest rates, certain debt obligations will be paid off more slowly than anticipated, causing the value of those securities to fall. This may result in a decline in the Funds' income and potential the value of the Funds' investments. Fixed Income – Interest Rate Risk. Rising interest rates may cause the value of fixed-income securities held by the Funds to decline. Large-Capitalization Investing Risk. The securities or large capitalization companies may be relatively mature compared to smaller companies and therefor subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion. Management Risk. The Funds is actively managed and may not meet its investment objective based on the Adviser's success or failure in implementing the Funds' strategy. Models and Data Risk. When models and data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, decisions made based on them can expose the Funds to potential risks. New Funds Risk. The Funds is recently organized with no operating history and managed by an Adviser that has not previously managed a registered Funds. As such, the Funds has no track record on which to base investment decisions. Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Funds is "non-diversified," it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in securities of a single issuer or fewer issuers than a diversified Funds, which may expose the Funds to the risks associated with the developments affecting the issuers in which the Funds invests. Other Investment Company Risk. By investing in another investment company, including ETFs, the Funds becomes a shareholder of that investment company and bears its proportionate share of the fees and expenses of that investment company. In addition, the Funds is also subject to the principal risks of the investment companies in which it invests U.S. Treasury Obligations Risk. Changes to the financial condition or credit rating of the U.S. government may cause the value of the Funds' U.S. Treasury obligations to decline.

The Nasdaq 100 Index is a basket of the 100 largest, most actively traded U.S companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The index includes companies from various industries except for the financial industry, like commercial and investment banks. These non-financial sectors include retail, biotechnology, industrial, technology, health care, and others. Indexes cannot be invested in directly.

STF Management, LP serves as the Funds' investment adviser.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Funds Services, LLC.

