New EV Charging Program Saves Bay Area Drivers Over $1,000 Per Year Using Clean Electricity Instead of Gasoline

MCE and ev.energy launch new EV charging app, MCE Sync

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. and CONCORD, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MCE has partnered with EV charging software firm ev.energy to release the MCE Sync app for iOS and Android, providing a hassle-free way for EV drivers to charge off-peak and save money without any special hardware. With California gas prices averaging over $6 per gallon, going electric and charging during off-peak hours could save the average California driver over $1,000 per year vs. gasoline. By comparison, MCE's 100% renewable electricity costs $2.05 per eGallon . In addition to helping drivers save money, MCE Sync prioritizes charging with low-carbon electricity, supports grid reliability, and ensures the vehicle is fully charged by the time it's needed.

"MCE's EV programs are focused on making clean transportation accessible to everyone, while decreasing grid strain," said Doriss Panduro, MCE Board Director and City of Fairfield Councilmember. "Working with ev.energy, we launched the MCE Sync app to provide our customers with a lower-cost, hardware-free, and hassle-free way to charge with low- or no-carbon electricity and save money on their energy bills."

MCE and ev.energy launched the MCE Sync pilot in November 2021. The fully-subscribed pilot paid customers an average of $6 per month cash back on top of their off-peak savings, and charged their vehicles with electricity that was up to 90% lower-carbon than the California average. During peak hours when the California grid was strained, the MCE Sync pilot reduced EV charging consumption by an average of 93% by shifting charging to lower-demand hours.

"The pilot phase of MCE Sync proved that California EV drivers can help their wallets, the grid, and the planet all at once by smart charging," said Joseph Vellone, ev.energy's Head of North America. "We're excited to roll out the program to deliver these benefits to even more MCE customers through our easy-to-use mobile app."

MCE Sync plans to enroll up to 4,000 drivers over the coming year in the expanded program which offers additional benefits, including EV charging aligned with home rooftop solar generation and grid solar availability, grid-reliability incentive payments worth up to $10 per month, and customer education about smarter charging strategies.

The MCE Sync program is a part of MCE's suite of EV programs including rebates for income-qualified drivers and charging equipment for multifamily properties and workplaces . Learn about eligibility and sign up for the program at mcecleanenergy.org/mce-sync/ .

About MCE: As California's first Community Choice Aggregation Program, MCE is a groundbreaking, not-for-profit, public agency that has been setting the standard for energy innovation in our communities since 2010. MCE offers cleaner power at stable rates, significantly reducing energy-related greenhouse emissions and enabling millions of dollars of reinvestment in local energy programs. MCE is a load-serving entity supporting a 1,200 MW peak load. MCE provides electricity service to more than 540,000 customer accounts and more than one million residents and businesses in 37 member communities across four Bay Area counties: Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, and Solano. For more information about MCE, visit mceCleanEnergy.org or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About ev.energy: ev.energy is a Certified B Corporation® with a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and smarter for utilities and their customers. Its end-to-end software platform wirelessly connects to a range of electric vehicles and L2 chargers and intelligently manages EV charging in line with utility and network signals while keeping customers engaged and rewarded through an award-winning mobile app. With a global base of utility customers including MCE, National Grid, Southern Company, E.ON Energy, UK Power Networks and AusNet, ev.energy manages hundreds of megawatts of EV load on its platform each day. Learn more at https://ev.energy .

Media Contacts

Jenna Tenney, MCE Communications Manager | jtenney@mceCleanEnergy.org

Mission Control Communications for ev.energy | ev.energy@missionC2.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ev-charging-program-saves-bay-area-drivers-over-1-000-per-year-using-clean-electricity-instead-of-gasoline-301575004.html

SOURCE ev.energy