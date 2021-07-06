New Feature Film Announcement: "A Beautiful Breakup" - A Gripping Romantic Horror Story Will Be Released Worldwide in September 2021

ESHER, England, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The premiere of the latest Ajithvasan Uggina's film "A Beautiful Breakup" from "5 Natures Movies International" will be released in September. Executive Producer Sir Marco Robinson of the top #4 Netflix Film "Legacy of Lies" helms the project.

"A Beautiful Breakup" will take over the cinemas in London on 7thSeptember 2021, starring a brand new cast of lead actor Krish Mudragada and lead actress Matylda Bajer.

Legendary Composer and regarded as one of the Top 10 Composers of the World ever Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Sir is scoring for the entire movie with an incredible soundtrack that is described as "hauntingly beautiful." He is known to have composed music for well over 1,300 Feature Films in over 11 languages during his career spanning 45 years.

The movie "A Beautiful Breakup" is a romantic thriller horror film that audiences will have never experienced before, not just about true love, with a truly surprising twist...and this is the first part in a trilogy movie series...

The Plot:

Krish and Ruby have decided their relationship has come to an end. They have been in love for a very long time - yet they have decided they have no other choice than to break up. Unlike others, they want to celebrate the breakup and make it a beautiful experience, a memory in a piece of time they will never forget. They have chosen a very remote place, an idyllic location, with nature all around them, scenery so majestic, so compelling...it feels like they are in heaven...this place only exists in India. In the heart of this sanctuary is a house that has not had guests for many years, a house that contains a secret, a secret they are completely unaware of. The holders of this secret will only reveal themselves to the people who willingly come into their house. Krish and Ruby have no idea what they are walking into - their fate will be now decided by the unseen.

In a recent interview about this movie, Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Sir said: "A Beautiful Breakup" is a challenging project. I was attracted to the totally original storyline, the likes of which I have never seen before in my many years in world cinema...it is a beautiful film."

More information on the legendary Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Sir:

Widely regarded as one of the greatest music composers of the world, originally from India, Ilaiyaraaja Sir is often credited for introducing Western musical sensibilities in the South Indian film musical mainstream. Reputed to be the world's most prolific composer, he has composed more than 7,000 songs, provided film scores for more than 1,300 movies and performed in more than 20,000 concerts. Ilaiyaraaja is nicknamed "Isaignani" (musical genius) and is often referred to as "Maestro," amongst others by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London.

State award winner Ajithvasan Uggina is credited for the outstanding script/screenplay and is also the Director in this beautiful love story with an unexpected twist.

Director Ajithvasan Uggina is an Indian film director, screenwriter and producer who has worked in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi (Bollywood) film industries. He is a Passionate and Visionary director with over 20 years of experience in filmmaking.

Cameraman K.R.Gunahsekar is an Indian cinematographer having more than 17 years of experience in Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam language cinema.

The editor for this movie, Srikanth, is a National and State Award-winner.

V G Rajen – Karnataka State Award Winner has given extraordinary sound effects for the movie.

Srikanth Kandala has given extraordinary Visual effects for this movie.

Award-Winning Executive Producer and actor Marco Robinson plays a crucial role in this movie as the father of the hero - Krish. Marco has already acted in many movies including in the award-winning film top #4 Netflix Film "Legacy of Lies" and is a rising star in feature films.

