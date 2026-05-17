Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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17.05.2026 09:54:00
New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Wants to Blow Up the Playbook That's Kept Stocks Rising for 15 Years. Here's What Investors Should Do Now.
A 15-year boom. That's pretty much what we have had since the Federal Reserve began its second round of quantitative easing (buying U.S. Treasuries) in 2010, following the initial quantitative easing during the Great Recession. This initiative, known as QE2, paved the way for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) to skyrocket more than 6x. Sure, there were a few bumps along the way. Stocks fell briefly at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and, largely as a result of its aftereffects, again in 2022. However, the Fed's balance sheet served as the quiet engine powering a strong bull market.But now there's a new person at the helm of the Federal Reserve with a different vision. Kevin Warsh has succeeded Jerome Powell as the Fed chair. And he wants to blow up the playbook that has helped keep stocks rising for the last 15 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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