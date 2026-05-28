Central Bank Aktie
WKN DE: A0YHYY / ISIN: US15251P1084
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28.05.2026 10:06:00
New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Yearns for Central Bank Reform, but 2 Concurrent Price Shocks, Courtesy of President Trump, Have Other Plans
It's been a history-making month for the Federal Reserve. May 15 marked Jerome Powell's final day as head of the Fed, while a May 22 swearing-in ceremony at the White House cemented President Donald Trump's handpicked successor to Powell, Kevin Warsh, as the 17th head of the central bank. It's also an uneasy time for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which are potentially losing the predictability that was fostered with Powell at the helm.Warsh has made it crystal clear that he wants to effect significant reforms at the Fed. During his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, he thrust the blame for the Fed's bloated balance sheet on his predecessors and floated the idea of changing how we think about inflation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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