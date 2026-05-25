Answer Holdings Aktie

Answer Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006

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25.05.2026 09:45:00

New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's First Test Arrives June 17 -- and the Stock Market May Not Like the Answer

New Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is assuming his new role at a precarious moment. President Trump's tariffs and soaring oil prices resulting from the Iran war are putting upward pressure on inflation. The employment market remains seemingly solid, but there are concerns about widespread job disruption from artificial intelligence (AI). Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is hovering near an all-time high. Warsh won't have a long honeymoon period. His first big test comes on June 17, when he will be grilled in a press conference at the conclusion of the next scheduled Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting. But investors may not like what they hear.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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