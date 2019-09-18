New Flyer announces additional 110 buses ordered for Washington, DC transit system

ST. CLOUD, MN, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced three new orders from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority ("WMATA") for a total of 25 forty-foot Xcelsior® clean-diesel buses, 75 forty-foot Xcelsior compressed natural gas ("CNG") buses, and ten sixty-foot articulated Xcelsior clean-diesel buses (a total of 120 equivalent units or "EUs"). The order converts 110 buses from the option backlog to firm orders.

The new order replaces older, end-of-life vehicles and delivers on WMATA's plan to improve transit service and reliability, while also increasing efficiency and sustainable mobility for residents in the capital region. In addition, the articulated buses deliver higher passenger capacity, allowing WMATA to move up to 115 passengers per bus along its busiest routes.

New Flyer has delivered nearly 1,400 buses to WMATA since 2001, including electric hybrids, zero-emission battery-electric, and low-emission compressed natural gas (CNG).

"Since WMATA's first Xcelsior arrived in 2011, we have continued to support its ridership growth with hundreds of safe, reliable, and efficient Xcelsior buses to keep America's capital moving," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "With leading technology, buses, and infrastructure solutions, New Flyer is proud to support WMATA's move toward sustainable mobility while offering greater reliability, increased capacity, and cleaner air for the Washington metro community."

New Flyer has delivered over 10,000 of the Xcelsior heavy-duty transit bus model, together accumulating over one billion miles of revenue service across North America. Its CNG powered buses reduce fleet NOx (nitrogen oxides) emissions by 90% over conventional diesel-powered vehicles, and since 1994, New Flyer has delivered nearly 13,000 CNG buses across Canada and the U.S. Its clean diesel buses also use leading technology that results in highly efficient, virtually smoke-free engines, which can achieve low emissions and help reduce particulate emissions by 90% and NOx emissions by 95%.

WMATA is a tri-jurisdictional government agency operating public transit service in the Washington metropolitan area including the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. WMATA's Metrobus is the sixth busiest bus agency in the United States, providing over 62 million passenger trips per year with a fleet of more than 1,500 buses.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in transit buses for nearly 90 years. In 2017, it opened the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology, and in 2018 became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities. It is the only provider of full-suite bus solutions in North America and has the broadest range of drive systems in North America.

About NFI

With over 8,900 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE New Flyer of America Inc.