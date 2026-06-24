Alvopetro Aktie
WKN DE: A0ML3S / ISIN: CA34958M1023
|
24.06.2026 22:59:05
New Fortress Energy vs. ONEOK: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors seeking energy exposure often choose between high-growth infrastructure plays and stable midstream giants. Choosing between New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) and ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE) requires balancing aggressive expansion against steady cash generation.New Fortress focuses on liquefied natural gas logistics and power plants in emerging markets, while ONEOK manages a massive pipeline network across the United States. While both play vital roles in energy transport, their financial health and risk profiles diverged significantly heading into 2026.New Fortress Energy operates as a global energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and power plants. It manages logistics and power solutions in markets including Jamaica, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Key customers include CFE and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alvopetro Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.