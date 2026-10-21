New FT Poll Shows: The Future of AI Could Be Good News for International Stocks

The artificial intelligence (AI) trade is the central driving force of the U.S. stock market. Major U.S. tech companies are investing hundreds of billions of dollars to develop leading-edge AI models and hopefully create the must-have, must-use business productivity tools of the future.

But one big question in the stock market right now is, "Who will be the biggest winners of AI?" A new survey of economists from the Financial Times, published Oct. 17, found that the answer might be everyone.

Let's look at what the data might mean for the future of international stocks -- and how it might affect your investments.

Continue reading