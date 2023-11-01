|
01.11.2023 14:00:00
NEW FV GEOMETRY BY KENNAMETAL FEATURES INNOVATIVE CHIP BREAKER DESIGN
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today its new FV Geometry, featuring an innovative chip breaker design that allows for a more stable, sharper cutting edge for improved surface roughness and chip formation.
"The flexibility of our new FV geometry brings operators enhanced performance with consistent chip control in low or medium depths of cut and fewer process interruptions for tool changes," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Marketing, Global Product Management.
FV Geometry is designed with channels that deliver coolant closer to the cutting edge—for the machinist seeking peak versatility and running uninterrupted and lightly interrupted cuts.
FV Geometry eliminates the need to change tools for finishings operations, making it ideal for a broad range of transportation and general engineering applications.
About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-fv-geometry-by-kennametal-features-innovative-chip-breaker-design-301972921.html
SOURCE Kennametal
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kennametal Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: Kennametal legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Kennametal legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.23
|Ausblick: Kennametal stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Kennametal stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Kennametal Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kennametal Inc.
|21,80
|6,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid sorgt für Kauflaune an den Börsen: US-Börsen gewinnen -- ATX und DAX schließen weit im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Donnerstagshandel kräftige Gewinne. An den Aktienmärkten in den USA greifen die Anleger auch am Donnerstag weiter zu. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.