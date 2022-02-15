New Garmin Boat Switch offers premium digital switching features for more boaters than ever before

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the Garmin Boat Switch, an all-in-one digital switching solution that operates seamlessly with Garmin ECHOMAP™ and GPSMAP® series chartplotters for easier control and operation of onboard functions. Powered by EmpirBus, the Garmin Boat Switch replaces the need for conventional two-element systems – fuse box and switches – and offers boaters a way to digitally manage a variety of onboard electrical functions with control of up to 20 circuits via Garmin chartplotters.

"Modern technology has cultivated a generation of consumers that expect intuitive, state-of-the-art technology in nearly every aspect of their daily lives. The Garmin Boat Switch welcomes that same level of technology for boaters by delivering an easier and more affordable way to control and interact with a vessel’s onboard functions, right from the helm,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Our digital switching solution allows boaters to manage a variety of onboard functions through their chartplotter, from lights and horns to livewell water pumps, which is an exceptional value for those seeking a high-end boat experience.”

A fully-integrated command center

Offering control of 20 output circuits and 7 sense inputs, boaters can dim lights, toggle lights on and off, operate horns, and even regulate livewell water pumps with a built-in timer to keep fish alive. Inputs can also be conveniently managed from chartplotters for collecting data on the boat’s battery voltage, bilge pump operation and more.

Stay in tune with the boat

Boaters can keep tabs on important information about their fuel, freshwater, graywater, blackwater and livewell with built-in tank sender detection and calibration that can be adjusted for tank size. The Garmin Boat Switch can monitor as many as four tanks, helping boaters regulate fuel levels and usage, or be mindful of holding tanks that should be emptied.

Simplified setup

The Garmin Boat Switch does not require specialized tools and configurations during installation, meaning boaters will spend less time setting up their system and more time enjoying the water. Thanks to 18-inch flying leads and in-the-box wire harnesses, the Garmin Boat Switch system eliminates the need to purchase additional components and can be easily wired into the boat. Once installed, a switching page is automatically added to the chartplotter so boaters can position, name and remove switches in an easy-to-use interface. Plus, each channel’s wiring is color-coded and labeled with the channel’s function for additional clarity and convenience.

The Garmin Boat Switch is available now with a suggested retail price of $999.99. Click here for more information about the Garmin Boat Switch and chartplotter compatibility.

