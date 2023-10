New General director appointed in SNAIGE AB

The Board of Snaige AB has appointed Darius Varnas as General Director, who will take up this position on 9 October 2023.

Darius Varnas has extensive experience in financial management and leadership. He has worked for Swedbank in the area of loan restructuring, as well as for AB Utenos Trikotažas as Finance Director.

Acting Director-General

Ruslanas Lugovik

Phone No. +370 315 56231