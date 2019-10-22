New Government Sales Book by Gene Moran Demonstrates Companies of Any Size Can Work Effectively with Congress

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Integration's Founder and President, and #1 Amazon Best-Selling Author, Gene Moran, has officially launched his new book "Pitching the Big Top: How to Master the 3-Ring Circus of Federal Sales." The book highlights Moran's mastery of the highly complex federal sales environment and how companies can more effectively engage the federal budget and funding process. Moran works from his Florida office, and judiciously visits Washington, D.C. in support of client needs.

Moran leverages over 30 years of federal and corporate experience prior to forming Capitol Integration. As a former Navy captain, Moran has represented the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense to Congress in numerous capacities, including service as Director, Navy Senate liaison, where he regularly led Congressional delegations around the world. Additionally he was a Senior Vice President at one of the nation's largest defense firms. At Capitol Integration, Moran has successfully established and increased funding of formal acquisition programs, protected funding of existing programs, and achieved favorable budget, policy, legislative, and contract outcomes for clients.

Moran contends that federal business can form a bedrock of strategic revenue for any company. He asserts that committing to working the entire process takes time, but can yield high-paying and long-lasting results. He cleverly leads clients to a more strategic perch under the big top where they can more clearly see the three rings of influence that impact federal sales: industry, agency and Congress.

Moran reveals the real federal customer is actually a constellation of people and committees across the three rings of influence. When a business gets properly aligned with the budget and funding process, it is then better positioned to engage more efficiently and having confidence that its people are able to engage with the right people at the best place in time. Most businesses overcommunicate, and do so with a poor message.

"Approaching the government is much like the allegory of the blind men approaching an elephant," says Moran. "It is so big, it's very difficult to know what part you are touching. Successful companies elevate their thinking to see across the entire federal funding and acquisition spectrum."

"The federal government often doesn't know what it needs," says Moran. "Congress is often willing to help encourage or direct agency behavior and investment. Businesses overlook their opportunity to help their federal customer get to the best solution."

