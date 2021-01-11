New Grant Offers Unique Partnership for Vacant Property Owners

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RebuildNY.com is offering its new Rebuild & Resell (R&R) Grant for owners of vacant properties. Under the terms of the Grant the organization partners with owners and/or heirs of vacant properties in qualified areas throughout the lower New York region. The organization provides the funding and construction services to renovate a vacant house to significantly increase its value. Owners get the benefit of getting paid the current value of the property plus 50% of the profit when the property is resold based on the after renovated sales price. All funding comes from the R&R Grant so there are no out of pocket expenses required by owners.

Prior to the pandemic, there were a significant number of vacant houses negatively impacting the lower New York region. Unfortunately, the pandemic has only added to that number. Recent surveys show a large percentage of vacant property owners lack the funding and time to renovate and maximize the value of a vacant home. The R&R Grant was created to help vacant property owners fill those voids.

Owners and heirs of vacant houses are encouraged to call 800-847-6680 and speak with a Homeowner Advocate to learn more. The organization is expecting a big demand, so Grant applications are reviewed in the order in which they are received. Once a Grant application is received, a Homeowner Advocacy meeting is scheduled to review the Rebuild & Resell Grant program. Funding and eligibility are limited, and Grants are issued at the sole discretion of the organization. Not all properties or owners are eligible.

Contact: Melissa NG

Email: MNG@rebuildny.com

Phone: 800-823-3111

