New GS1 US Certified Identification Partner Program Offers New Channels for Brands to Secure GS1 Product Identifiers

EWING, N.J., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US® has introduced the GS1 US Certified Identification Partner Program, established to provide brands with a new channel for securing their GS1 product identifiers while also enhancing solution provider offerings. Seven leading solution providers that specialize in a variety of services, from barcode printing to product content services, are the first partners to become certified: Aarongraphics, Avery Dennison, InterTrade, Label Interactive Technologies, Salsify, Kwikee, an sgsco company, and Syndigo.

Through their individual websites, solution providers that become GS1 US Certified Identification Partners can quickly help their customers obtain a GS1 Company Prefix to create authentic Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs), also called Universal Product Codes (U.P.C.s), which uniquely identify a brand company and its products across digital and physical retail. Brands securing their GS1 Company Prefix via the GS1 US Certified Identification Partner's website will be linked directly to GS1 US. Once the identifier is issued, it can be passed back in near real time to the solution partner, automating the item setup process and allowing increased speed-to-market.

Brands that leverage globally recognized GTINs are more likely to successfully meet the requirements of retailers and establish their business for long-term growth. According to a recent GS1 US study titled Charting the Growth Journey, 57% of small brands experiencing significant growth report that using GTINs/U.P.C.s in their product listings helps customers more easily find their products online, and 45% said they are a primary driver of business growth.

"Retailers understand the value of unique product identification and are increasingly requiring and verifying GS1 GTINs from sellers. However, many brands don't know where to begin and turn to solution providers for help," said Michelle Covey, vice president, partnerships, GS1 US. "By working together with the solution provider community to expedite the product identification process, GS1 US and our partners are creating a more streamlined experience for our mutual customers at their point of need."

For an organization to become a Certified Identification Partner, they must be a member of the GS1 US Solution Partner Program with expert knowledge in the creation and management of GS1 identification, agree to the terms of partnership, and have at least one employee attend training and pass two certification exams. Through certification, a company will receive a GS1 US Certified Identification Partner trustmark to leverage on its website and marketing materials. In addition, they will have increased visibility within the GS1 US shared database of trusted solution partners.

