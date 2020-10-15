New 'Guinness Gives Back' Pack Funds Community Relief Efforts

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the holiday season may look different this year, the spirit of giving and goodness will never be stronger as we all look to lift each other up. That's why Guinness is giving back to communities who have long made its classic stout a part of their holiday celebrations with a new limited-edition Guinness Gives Back pack.

For every Guinness Gives Back pack produced, Guinness is donating $1 ($750,000 collectively) to charitable organizations in the U.S. Four regional versions of the pack are available in New York (metro area and New York State), California, Chicago and Boston. In other areas of the country, a national version is available. Each pack has a designated charity that will receive a donation.

The national Guinness Gives Back America pack will trigger donations to Direct Relief, a global organization that seeks to improve the health and safety of those affected by poverty and emergencies – without regard to politics, religion or ability to pay. The regional packs will support food banks working to combat the increase of food insecurity rates due to COVID-19 or other reasons in each market, including Feeding New York State, California Association of Food Banks, Greater Chicago Food Depository, and The Greater Boston Food Bank.

"With many of the usual holiday cues missing this year, we wanted to spread some holiday magic and help support those who have long supported us in the U.S.," said Nikhil Shah, Guinness Brand Director. "The Guinness Gives Back pack re-enforces our commitment to uplifting American communities as we rebuild and emerge – together."

To celebrate the holiday season responsibly, beer lovers can find Guinness Gives Back packs in stores nationwide while supplies last. Each pack contains eight 14.9-oz. cans of Guinness Draught Stout with imagery honoring the specific area or the entire country.

The release of the Guinness Gives Back packs comes on the heels of Guinness' commitment of $2 million to COVID-19 relief efforts and organizations who support equality and social justice. This spring, the brand increased its initial $500,000 donation to $1 million to help local communities and the restaurant/bar industry recover from the pandemic. In Baltimore, home of the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Guinness donated $1 million to local organizations supporting social justice.

Fans can follow along as Guinness spreads more holiday magic this season by visiting GuinnessGivesBack.com or following @GuinnessUS on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. To show their support and trigger an additional $1 donation (no minimum; up to $100,000) to the Guinness charity partners collectively, consumers can tag @GuinnessUS and one of the following charity partners on social along with the corresponding hashtag:

@DirectRelief and #GuinnessGivesBack

@FoodBankAssnNYS and #GuinnessGivesBackNY

@CAFoodBanks and #GuinnessGivesBackCA

@FoodDepository and #GuinnessGivesBackCHI

@Gr8BosFoodBank and #GuinnessGivesBackBOS

Posts must be made by 12/31/20 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Only qualifying posts will result in an additional donation. Visit GuinnessGivesBack.com for full details regarding the limited-edition pack donation and additional $1 donation, including the breakdown of limited-edition pack donation by charity.

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

